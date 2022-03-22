Kevin Furtado’s reputation preceded him. He didn’t disappoint.
Having been in the coaching business for three decades, he’s compiled more than 400 wins.
He added 18 more in his first season as the head girls basketball coach at Walnut Grove.
It was the Lady Warriors’ first winning record in a decade and tied a school mark for most victories in a season. They also earned a berth in the state playoffs.
Most impressively, he did it with a team comprised largely of freshmen and sophomores. The future looks bright for a formerly woebegone program.
“The main thing we tried to do was change the culture,” Furtado said. “We wanted to get the know the kids and build relationships and trust.”
For his efforts, Furtado is The Walton Tribune girls basketball coach of the year for 2021-22.
