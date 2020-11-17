Greene County (1-7 overall, 0-3 in 8-A Public) at Social Circle (3-6 overall, 1-3 in 8-A Public)
Back in 2017, the Redskins needed only to win a region mini-game to make the state playoffs. But they fell to Putnam County 7-0 and haven’t been close to making the postseason since, until now.
After knocking off Towns County last Friday, Social Circle only needs to avoid being upset by one-win Greene County to snap a 10-year playoff drought and earn the fourth seed out of Region 8-A public.
The Redskins are certainly peaking at the right time, particularly on offense. After averaging just 13 points through their first six games, they’ve more than doubled that to 25 in the past three.
Two of those were in losses to league powerhouses Commerce and Lincoln County. They scored a season-best 34 last week in a win over Towns County.
Social Circle could easily surpass that against a Greene defense that’s surrendering 36 a game.
