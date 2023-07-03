As the local newspaper for all of Walton County’s sports teams, we take the coverage we provide serious.
Owner Patrick Graham puts a great deal of resources into this effort. We are one of the only papers left, in fact, to provide next morning coverage of Friday night high school football. We know our readers like the next day coverage so we work hard to provide it. Even much bigger daily papers no longer provide this.
Our paper has a sports section throughout the year. This includes the summer months when technically high school are not in session.
Yet high school sports teams are not dormant this time of year. Football teams are busy working out, practicing and competing in 7-on-7 events. These passing leagues continue to grow in popularity and virtually all schools take part in them.
Recently, Loganville High School ventured to the University of Georgia just up the road in Athens for a 7-on-7 event. Sports editor Jeff Byrd informed me the day prior that he was going to watch the Red Devils and have coverage for our next edition.
What’s that they say about the best made plans? The following day Jeff told me he was denied access to covering the 7-on-7 event at UGA. “Why?” was my simply and puzzled response.
It seems a security guard told him to go put his camera and his press pass back in his car. While he could watch he could not take any pictures or video.
There was no way this could be right I thought. I send an email to long-time UGA sports information guru Claude Felton who, despite being on vacation, did respond. He said for several years UGA has not allowed video and pictures at its 7-on-7 events.
This makes zero sense and I told him so. Why would UGA want to deny a local newspaper the ability to cover one of its schools? It all comes down to secrecy in college athletics.
Big-time programs like UGA, fresh off two national titles, are involved in major recruiting wars every year. I get that. But how in the world would a local newspaper running photos of one of its teams taking part in a camp at UGA be revealing any big secrets? Of course, it wouldn’t.
With UGA being a public university I am not sure of the legality of the ban anyway. But remember UGA football carries a lot of weight to the point it can get the rules, and even the state laws, changed.
It’s all but forgotten by most now but not long after Kirby Smart was hired as UGA football coach he made an unusual request from state lawmakers. The state of Georgia passed a Open Records law meant to give the Bulldogs (and, technically, other teams) much more time than most programs to deal with public records requests.
The fact that it was done with so little fanfare or discussion stunned First Amendment experts around the country.
“I've never seen anything like this before,” said David Cuillier, an expert on Freedom of Information laws, who is an associate professor at the University of Arizona. "This is crazy. My jaw dropped to the floor when I saw that."
The 90-day response period is unprecedented, according to Cuillier, who looks at state public record laws, exemptions, and has written three books on Freedom of Information Act laws. Most states allow for a response within three to 10 days. Others, such as Florida and Alabama, have general language. Arizona language is “reasonably prompt,” and on average agencies will give a response of three to five days.
Smart denied he pushed for the law but did say when he was asked at the capitol what’s the difference in the UGA program and others he had coached at in the past, then he brought up the open records law.
I guess it does all go back to recruiting.
Meanwhile, your local paper was denied something when it should not have been. Nothing we would have written or photographed would have in any way given away any recruiting secrets. It’s not like UGA is recruiting every player who took part in the 7-on-7 event.
It smells of paranoia and overreach.
Years ago I remember reading an article by Hall of Fame sports writer Furman Bisher who was on the beat as long as anyone. Bisher said back in the Bobby Dodd days at Georgia Tech, the legendary coach took a very different approach to coverage for his team.
Bisher said if the paper’s photographers needed a good action pic of a player running toward them then word would be sent to Dodd and he would call a play to help the photographers get what they needed.
It’s amazing how things have changed since then. The paranoia surrounding big time college football programs these days is beyond absurd. Changing open records laws. Denying a local paper the ability to cover its local athletes. It doesn’t add up.
So just so you know, we tried to provide the coverage but were denied our right to do so. But when a powerful college football coach in the state wants something then he is going to get it.
The crazy thing is I am pretty sure Nick Saban doesn’t even have a subscription to The Walton Tribune.
Chris Bridges is managing editor of The Walton Tribune and a 1993 graduate of the University of West Georgia. Email comments to chris.bridges@waltontribune.com.
