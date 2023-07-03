UGA Stadium

University of Georgia officials do not allow photo or video coverage of high school 7-on-7 events hosted at the Athens school.

As the local newspaper for all of Walton County’s sports teams, we take the coverage we provide serious.

Owner Patrick Graham puts a great deal of resources into this effort. We are one of the only papers left, in fact, to provide next morning coverage of Friday night high school football. We know our readers like the next day coverage so we work hard to provide it. Even much bigger daily papers no longer provide this.

