LOGANVILLE — One month into his new job, Loganville Christian Academy football coach Nathan Murphy said the things are progressing well for the Lions.
“We had a pretty decent first month,” Murphy said. “We’ve been growing in numbers and getting better.”
The Lions’ roster number has reached the mid-20s. LCA is coming off a 2-8 season last season under former coach Tim Wellmaker.
The good news for Murphy is the Lions return some playmakers from last year, the most important being rising sophomore quarterback Kylan Fryar.
Fryar started nine games last year, and had some big moments, passing for 170 yards in the season’s final game at Bethlehem Christian and was 10-of-13 for 110 yards against George Walton Academy.
Murphy said his first month has been getting his quarterback up to speed on his offensive packages.
“We’ve just been installing (our system), figuring out positions,” Murphy said. “The offense is a version of the spread and a version of the Wing-T and some different things. Basically, I’m just looking for the right fit for these kids and what will make us the most successful.”
Having Fryar, an athletic quarterback blessed with a good arm and mobility, helps.
“Definitely, he’s a tremendous athlete and a tremendous leader, and have showed his skill-set from day one.”
Fryar will have two key players to help out. Devin Larry, who was a starting corner on the Lion defense, will have a bigger role on offense at running back. Ate Kara, who helped the Lions reach the GIAA Final Four in basketball at Macon last March, has come out for football and will the Lions a big option at tight end. Kara is 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds.
“Ate has given shot and Devin Larry, will be a good athlete for us. We also have Isaiah Ableston and a couple of other guys we think can contribute for us.”
Murphy is also trying to build a staff. He has hired Robbie Ingram as one of his assistants. He hopes to have three more hired before the last week of July when aclimation week begins for county football teams.
“I have an offensive line coach who has committed to us, and a another running back who is committed to us. I’m interviewing a wide receiver coach, soon,” Murphy said.
