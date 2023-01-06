Three free throws with 1.5 seconds left were the difference in Monroe Area winning its seventh straight game and beating a fiesty bunch from Alcovy 58-55 Tuesday night at the Hurricane Center.
The Hurricanes, now 9-1, led for most of the game until Alcovy’s Nick Durham hit a 3-pointer with 45.5 seconds left to hand the Tigers a 55-54 lead. Earlier Tuesday, Monroe Area was ranked third in Class AAA by Max Preps.
In the final 45 seconds against Alcovy, Monroe didn’t panick. They got the ball to its leading scorer in Jeremy “Little Man” Anderson. He drew a foul and had two shots at the line with 29 seconds to go.
Anderson made the first but the second was short, something the Canes’ saw a lot of in the second half. This time, however, Jeremiah Anderson crashed the boards and came up with a key offensive rebound.
After a timeout, Hurricanes Coach Kevin Strickland worked on a final play.
“We were going for the last shot,” Strickland said. “And the best part is, we executed at the end. That’s something that’s hard to coach, but we showed our heart and determination there at the end.”
Point guard Vonte Newell ran the clock down to under six seconds before making a move. He cut toward the key and then dished off to Dre Newell on the right wing. Dre Newell was starting a motion for a shot but was fouled with 1.5 seconds left.
At the line, Newell calmly made all three free throws turning a 55-55 game into a three-point lead at 58-55. Alcovy could only get off a desperate heave that fell way short as the horn sounded.
Strickland gave Alcovy, 5-8, a lot of credit.
“They are a good team. They beat Social Circle 13. They are a hard team to just blow out. Again, I’m really pleased with how we played at the end,” Strickland said.
Monroe Area got a big lift from senior Jakyri Jones. At the end of the week, he was named to the All-Georgia AAA football team, according to Football Coach Kevin Reach.
Against Alcovy, Jones scored in every quarter and finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and six steals.
“We kept competing and battling hard until the end,” Jones said.
“Jakyri has a tremendous heart and it shows both on the football field and the basketball court,” Strickland added.
It was an easy start for the Hurricanes, jumping out to a 16-4 lead. Vonte Newell was stout handing out five assisted baskets in the first quarter.
Alcovy got back in it and made it 31-25 late in the second quarter before baskets by Dre Newell and Alan Jones put Monroe Area up 35-26 at the half.
Durham and Lendarius Spear keyed the Tigers comeback in the second half. The pair combined for 13 points as Alcovy got the lead down to 46-43 by the end of the third quarter.
Monroe’s defense stepped up with about five minutes to play, forcing four straight turnovers and then getting score conversions from Jakyri Jones and Vonte Newell to go up 52-45.
Durhum, though, wouldn’t be denied. He scored 12 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter, including the late 3-pointer, to pull Alcovy ahead in the final minute.
Spears ended with 10 points.
Alan Jones keyed in 11 points and three boards while Vonte Newell had 11 points, six assists and six rebounds. Dre Newell had nine points and Jeremy Anderson had eight with six rebounds.
Monroe hosted Prince Avenue Christian Friday and is set to host Loganville at home on Jan. 14.
Monroe Area wins Jackson County Shootout
The Hurricanes completed a 3-0 run at Jackson County, finishing with a 69-45 win rout of Jasper County on Dec. 30. The Hurricanes also defeated Secklinger and Heritage Conyers in the tournament.
Following the tournament, the Hurricanes were ranked third in AAA and No. 41 overall in Georgia by Max Preps.
“We played great at Jackson County,” Coach Kevin Strickland said. “I was really impressed with how we played in all three games. We had a close one with Secklinger and then beat a really good team from Heritage.”
The Lions concluded their trip to Savannah with a 39-33 win over Augusta Prep last Friday. The win improved the Lions to 7-4 on the year.
On Saturday night. LCA will host Johnson in a non-region game. It will be a tune-up for the Jan. 10 home date against rival George Walton Academy.
The LCA girls, 7-6, will play Johnson at 5 p.m. This will be the LCA’s girls first action since winning two games at a Dec. 21-23 tournament. The Lady Lions beat Jasper County 42-19 in their last action.
