Monroe Area basketball

Monroe Area basketball player Dre Newell (22) goes up for a shot against Alcovy Tuesday night at the Hurricane Center. Newell made three free throws with 1.5 seconds left to give the Hurricanes the 58-55 win. Brett Fowler photo | Brett Fowler Photography

Three free throws with 1.5 seconds left were the difference in Monroe Area winning its seventh straight game and beating a fiesty bunch from Alcovy 58-55 Tuesday night at the Hurricane Center.

The Hurricanes, now 9-1, led for most of the game until Alcovy’s Nick Durham hit a 3-pointer with 45.5 seconds left to hand the Tigers a 55-54 lead. Earlier Tuesday, Monroe Area was ranked third in Class AAA by Max Preps.

