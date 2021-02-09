I attended two Loganville girl’s basketball games last season.
Looking back, both hinted at a bright future for the program, not that it was in a bad way. But, for all of its success — regularly winning 20-plus games a year — it’s been a while since the Lady Devils brought home a first-place trophy, 21 years to be exact.
That streak will likely come to an end next week at the Region 8-AAAAA tournament.
Loganville will wrap up the regular season Thursday against cross-county and region rival Walnut Grove. A win would lock down the top seed in the league tournament.
Given how it dominated the region during the regular season, there’s no reason to doubt it’ll be the last team standing, thus securing that elusive hardware.
Such an outcome would give the Lady Devils one of the four top seeds in the Class AAAAA state tournament bracket. From that perch, it’s much easier to make a run at a state title.
It’s been 48 years since the Loganville girls ended the year as the state’s best team in their classification. The closest they’ve come since has been the quarterfinals. Barring injuries or a COVID-19 outbreak, they should, at the least, make it a couple of rounds further.
As for those two games I saw last winter, they provided early indicators of this year’s run. The first was a seemingly meaningless game against a bad Johnson-Gainesville team. The outcome was decided after just one quarter.
But the victory was a landmark for Lady Devils head coach John Zorn. It was his 200th, all achieved during his tenure at Loganville. Continuity and competence are key ingredients of a successful team, and Zorn provides plenty of both. The win only underscored that fact.
The second game turned out to be the team’s last, a heartbreaking 43-42 loss to Lithia Springs in the first round of the state tournament.
It was a game the Lady Devils should have won, and their postgame reaction indicated they knew it. The players were inconsolable.
Even then, I figured neither they or their coach would forget that night. Based on the way they’ve approached every game this season, that loss still lingers.
Besides returning the nucleus of last year’s squad, the Lady Devils added a few key pieces to what could ultimately be a championship puzzle.
Rose Bone, a senior transfer from Athens Academy, and Emaya Lewis, a ninth grader fresh off the Loganville middle school team, have made huge impacts, adding points and rebounds to a team that already had plenty of both in their returners. Add to that a tenacious defense and Lady Devils have been nearly unbeatable so far this season.
With tournament time looming, the pressure ratchets up about 10-fold for each game, since one bad night could spell the end of what, to this point, has been a spectacular season.
My bet is these girls are battle-hardened and ready for such a moment as this.
