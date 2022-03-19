KJ Reid won’t have a state championship ring to add to his brilliant high school resume. But that hardly overshadows what he’s accomplished the past four years, both for himself and the Social Circle boys basketball program.
A four-year starter, Reid elevated a woebegone program that hadn’t enjoyed a winning season or postseason berth in over a decade. During his tenure, the Redskins won 85 games, made the state playoffs three times, and came within a controversial loss of playing for a state title.
As a freshman, Social Circle won 18 games, which was one more than they had managed the three season’s combined. Among the top 20 best shooting guards in the state in Sandy Speil’s state high school basketball rankings, Reid scored his 1,000 the career points earlier this year.
His talent extended to the gridiron where he concluded his senior football season last fall as the county’s leading receiver and tops in interceptions.
“He’s as smooth as they come,” said Social Circle boys coach Taylor Jackson. “He’s a natural. You could make an argument that he was our best player for the past four years.”
Reid is The Walton Tribune’s boys basketball player of the year and headlines the Walton Tribune’s 2022 Boys All-County basketball team.
The rest of the first team for the 2021-22 season includes:
Noah Hicks: The George Walton senior was second in the county in scoring last season with 17.5 points a game. That fell to 15.6 this year largely because he had a pair of teammates who also eclipsed double-digits in scoring. But as a senior, he elevated his leadership, helping carry the Bulldogs back to the state tournament, where they advance to the Sweet 16. He’ll extend his basketball career next year at California Tech.
Shawn Walker: The Walnut Grove senior transferred from South Gwinnett two years ago and had a major impact at his new school. Last winter, he averaged a double-double with a county-leading 10 rebounds a game and a team-leading 11 points a game. He repeated the feat this year with 14.7 points and 11.4 rebounds while leading his team to a regular-season region title and a No. 6 ranking in Class AAAAA. He received first-team all-region player for second straight year.
Chris Dorbor: The Loganville senior had an outstanding season overall, averaging 19.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. But he raised his level of play during the postseason, averaging 26 points, scoring 31, 29, and 19 points, while helping carry the Red Devils to the Elite Eight. His final stats this year were a stark improvement over last year, when he finished fifth in the county in scoring with 15 points and averaged eight rebounds.
Jeremy Anderson: The Monroe Area junior is in line to be the Hurricanes starting quarterback next fall. If he plays and leads anything like he did this year on the hardwood, the Hurricanes won’t see much of a letdown with the loss of third-year starter Selatian Straughter. Anderson averaged 12.1 points and 6.9 rebounds a game. But it was his leadership that was particularly crucial as Monroe struggled through a tough regular season only to win the 8-AAA title.
Second Team
•Jeremiah Rucker, LHS
•Reese Gelthorpe, GWA
•Tyrhell Branch, SC
•Cam Gaither, SC
•Demyron Williams, WG
Honorable Mention
•Damareon Whitner, MA
Drake Kucharik, LCA
Christopher Woods, LCA
Kennedy Johnson, GWA
•Lamarius Jackson, SC
AJ Vinson, SC
•Tyler Jewell, WG
•Sherman Johnson, LHS
•Marcus Smith, WG
