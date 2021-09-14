After opening the season with a pair of wins, the Redskins will try and snap a two-game skid in a final tune-up game before Region 8-A public play begins.
Social Circle has dominated the series of late, winning five of the past six meetings. Because the Redskins dropped into Class A last fall while the Patriots remained in 8-AA, the games no longer have postseason implications.
The Patriots are under the direction of new head coach Mike Holland, their third head man in five seasons. He brought with him to Lexington a wide-open attack.
He’s given the reigns to junior Will Sampson, who had an outstanding first game in a loss to Athens Christian two weeks ago. Sampson completed 23-of-42 passes for 322 yards and four touchdowns.
The Redskins will counter with Logan Cross, last year’s county passing champ. After opening the season with 333 yards against George Walton, the Social Circle junior has cooled off the past three games, having been held under 200 yards twice.
