With the conclusion of the 2020 high school softball season The Walton Tribune is announcing its selections for the 2020 All-Walton County softball team and Walton County Coach of the Year.
Walnut Grove finished with the most All-County selections in 2020. The Lady Warriors finished with six All-County selections. George Walton, Loganville and Social Circle each had five All-County selections. Monroe Area finished with one official selection, but had six additional players honorably mentioned during the selection process.
Leading the All-County team is The Walton Tribune’s Coach of the Year, Steven Foster. Foster helped lead his Lady Warriors team to a 24-11 record and an eighth consecutive trip to the Elite 8.
Also leading the All-County team is Taylor Tinsley, The Tribune’s 2020 Player of the Year for the second year in a row. The Lady Bulldogs’ fireball pitcher finished the year with an eye-popping 226 strikeouts, a 13-2 record and a 0.28 ERA in 99 innings. Tinsley also helped herself at the plate, batting .257 with 18 hits, 12 RBIs and one home run. Tinsley was also named first team All-State for Class A-Private.
First team All-County selections consist of Walnut Grove’s Nova Wright, Emily Byers, Kaitlyn Johnson and Trinity Aycock; Loganville’s Ashleigh Miles, Lindsey Lumsden, Brooklin Lippert and Katie Plummer and George Walton’s Caroline Conner, Riley Wilson and Alana Griffith.
The All-Walton second team consists of Loganville’s Sarah Glick; Monroe Area’s Maycee Stone; George Walton’s Reign Williams and CC Veal; Walnut Grove’s Grayson Perry and Cassie Boatright and Social Circle’s Aubrey Garrett, Macy Langley, Tara Poole, Alexa Wykoff and Halie Richardson.
Honorable mention selections include Loganville Christian’s Joey Kraus and Hannah Starling; Loganville’s MC Sorrell and Madison Keener; Monroe Area’s Addison Ray, Tori League, Addalyn Perkins, Paige Van Patten, Ivy Harrison and Gracie Maddox; Social Circle’s Kaylynn Scaffe and Avery Bedsole and Walnut Grove’s Jenna Yeary.
