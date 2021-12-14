Before he became the new head boys basketball coach at Loganville Christian Academy last May, Greg Blythe had been a part of one of the most successful programs in the state.
As an assistant coach at Pace Academy in Atlanta for six years, he helped lead teams to four state titles. He worked with such players at Wendell Carter, who went on to spend two seasons at Duke before landing in the NBA, and Matthew Cleveland, who signed with Florida State.
His final team went 28-1, won state, and was invited to play in the prestigious GEICO national tournament.
So it was somewhat of a culture shock when he arrived in Walton County and inherited a program that, having just joined the Georgia High School Association, endured a 1-14 season.
What’s more, he was following Mark Davis, the beloved former head coach who had spent 16 years at LCA, winning five championships and over 300 games.
“It was different,” Blythe said. “I wanted to honor [Davis’] legacy. But I also knew I had to be myself. My tagline has been ‘build the belief.’ We want to return to the program to the glory of Coach Davis.”
Based on early results, he’s got quite the task ahead. Heading into this week, the Lions have lost six of seven.
The losses, in part, are the result of an illness that has ravaged the lineup for several weeks. But mostly it’s the result of a rebuilding process.
Despite a roster that includes five seniors, the Lions are light on experience. Forwards Josh Towns and Chris Woods were on the varsity last year and provide both leadership and production. Combined, they are averaging 18 points a game.
But the most pleasant surprise has been Drake Kucharik, a junior who spent all of last year on the junior varsity team. He’s emerged as the team’s leading scorer with 15 points a game, including a season-best 21 in a loss to Bethlehem Christian.
Junior Josh Ruder, the Lions quarterback, is only now returning after suffering an injury in the final football game of the season. He pulled down 13 rebounds in his first basketball game back last week.
Hired too late to organize summer camps, Blythe has compiled a full slate of pre-Christmas games to get his team up to speed before region play begins in the new year. They are scheduled to play three games a week up until 2022.
“It’s a lot, but it’s important that we get some game experience before region starts,” Blythe said.
Meanwhile, after a two-year hiatus, the girls program has been restarted under the direction of Orlando Price. He was the head coach when LCA opted to disband the program two years ago for lack of numbers.
With just eight girls on the roster, he faces a major challenge. So far, the Lady Lions have lost all three games, but they are making progress.
After losing to Bethlehem Christian by 29 in the season opener, they led their rival at halftime last week and lost by 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.