July 3 marked a pretty cool milestone for me. It was 10 years to the day that I saw my first byline published in The Walton Tribune.
The story wasn’t all that impressive, there was a lot of editing that needed to be done, and it was on a summer ball baseball game played in the middle of the day on a Wednesday.
For those that weren’t aware, I was a freelancer for The Tribune for a number of years before taking over the reins as sports editor. It honestly was a God thing how I came to be in this profession starting with that Wednesday chance encounter for then sports editor Danny Daniels in 2011.
My dad was coaching American Legion baseball at the time and I was helping them out by keeping stats. As I now know from my time as sports editor, summer is a very dry time for sports. Danny was out covering a game one day, but had to leave early to make a doctor’s appointment for his late wife who had cancer. Danny and I knew each other from my time playing football at Monroe Area, so I wasn’t surprised to see him in the dugout. Anyhow, I told Danny I would write something up and send it to him so that he had content for the paper.
That led to me covering high school football and baseball for The Tribune, changing my major in college and winding up sitting at the desk I’m at now in our office at 121 South Broad Street.
But reflecting back on my time covering American Legion baseball for the paper got me a little nostalgic for those long summer days at the American Legion ball fields.
Unfortunately, American Legion baseball has all but vanished from the state. Only three teams have been assembled from around the state for action this summer, two of which, Posts 32 and 77, were traditional rivals of Loganville’s Post 233.
One of the main culprits is travel ball/showcase teams. Many of the top players from around the state choose to play 50 games instead of the 20-25 on most Legion schedules. The reasoning is usually something along the line of kids wanting more exposure to college and professional scouts.
Maybe I’m just getting old, but I always learned if you can play, colleges will find you. Now with websites like Perfect Game, scouts can find top players on their screens instead of traveling from town to town and sitting in the hot sun in search of prospects. Shoot, I wrote an entire story in Gridiron Guide about how Twitter became crucial to recruiting during the height of COVID-19.
It’s a shame to me that such a beautiful stadium like Legion Field at West Walton Park, a stadium that Post 233 donated nearly half a million dollars into to build, is now just a glorified rec ball field. That’s not a knock on the local recreation department, but when the stadium was first built there was hope it would eventually attract a minor league team to call Loganville home. We’re a far cry from that now.
The reality is, I don’t see Legion ball becoming a big deal in Georgia again. Only one state, Oklahoma, fielded fewer teams than Georgia did this year. Surrounding states of Alabama, Florida, South Carolina and North Carolina fielded over 25 teams while Tennessee has 11 teams. Nebraska, home of the College World Series, has the most Legion teams this season at 274.
By no means is American Legion baseball a dying league, but it’s a little disappointing that has vanished from Georgia.
