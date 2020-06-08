High school football player previews: Now that the Georgia High School Association is allowing players to participate in preseason workouts, the prospect of a football season in the fall has improved greatly. As a result, area players will soon be hard at work in the weight room and on the practice field preparing for the new year. Each week during the summer, The Walton Tribune will highlight the top returning players who are expected to make a major impact for their respective teams.
Trailing top-ranked Athens Academy 28-0 heading into halftime, it seemed things couldn’t get any worse for George Walton Academy one Friday night last October.
But they did, and in a way that would affect the remainder of the season.
On the final play of the second quarter, Bulldogs leading rusher Jackson Ellerbee took a handoff and crashed over right tackle. After being stopped for a short gain, he hopped up, took a couple of gingerly steps, and then fell to the ground.
He spent the second half watching from the sidelines. A day later, he received crushing news. His tibia was broken and his season was over.
“It was devastating,” Ellerbee said.
“It was huge for us,” said GWA head coach Shane Davis.
And how.
At the time, Ellerbee was averaging over 100 yards a game. But he was also starting in the defensive backfield and was a regular on special teams.
“You take a guy like that off the team, it changes things,” Davis said.
The Bulldogs went on to lose two of their final three games but still managed to slip into the playoffs, where they lost in the second round.
Fortunately, for both GWA and Ellerbee, the three-way player was just a junior last fall. Assuming the season goes forward, he’ll have a chance to close out his high school career in pads on the field rather than watching in street clothes from the sideline.
Certainly, with a new quarterback under center and a young set of running backs returning, Ellerbee will be the Bulldogs’ go-to guy on offense.
Despite missing the final three games of the regular season last year, his finished second in the county in rushing with 655 yards and 10 touchdowns. He averaged 11.2 yards a carry.
He more than tripled that average in one amazing game in late September. Facing Lakeview for homecoming, Ellerbee ran for 238 yards and four touchdowns, all in the first half.
Ironically, he was nearly lost earlier in the game when he was flagged for targeting while playing defense. Fortunately, the call was reversed.
In addition to his expected contributions on offense, he’ll play a key role on defense, where he could line up anywhere from safety to linebacker.
Heading into the new season, Ellerbee is aware he’ll rarely come off the field, despite his coach’s desire to give him a break at certain points in the game. As a result, he’s worked hard on bulking up during the off-season to prepare his body for the inevitable pounding it will take.
“I’ve been focused on putting on weight,” said Ellerbee, who hopes to open the season between 190-195 pounds. “But I want to make sure I don’t lose a step.”
While he doesn’t posses overwhelming size or speed, he more than makes up for it in intensity and physicality.
“He may not be a burner, but he’s a tough runner who gets the tough yards and is always falling forward,” Davis said.
For the Bulldogs, ensuring Ellerbee stays upright and healthy will be a key to a successful season.
