When Brooklin Lippert slapped a bases-loaded, two-out single in the bottom of the 10th inning in Columbus last October against Harris County, it gave the Loganville softball team a berth in the Class AAAAA state championship game.

 It also gave Alan Maddux his 400th victory as a head coach, all coming during his 17-years at Loganville. 

