When Brooklin Lippert slapped a bases-loaded, two-out single in the bottom of the 10th inning in Columbus last October against Harris County, it gave the Loganville softball team a berth in the Class AAAAA state championship game.
It also gave Alan Maddux his 400th victory as a head coach, all coming during his 17-years at Loganville.
Later that same day, Loganville fell to Northside 4-0. It would not only be the final game of the season but, as it turns out, the last time Maddux would lead a program he’s build into a perennial state powerhouse.
In January, Maddux announced he was stepping down. With two years left before he can qualify for retirement, he plans to remain at the school as a teacher.
“There’s never a good time to step away,” Maddux said. “I’ve thought about it for a while, but I took some time after the season to let the emotions get out of it so I could think about it logically in the new year. It just felt like the right time,” Maddux said.
During his tenure, the Lady Devils have made the state tournament every year, made it to Columbus 12 times, finished runner up twice and earned seven region titles. The only thing missing from his resume was an elusive state championship.
“Of course, you always want to win state,” Maddux said. “But that’s not the ultimate goal as a coach. Most of all you want to make sure your student athletes have a great experience, make some wonderful memories, and become successful in life.”
Maddux first arrived at Loganville in 1996 as an assistant baseball coach. Also on that staff was a student teacher named Jeff Segars.
Maddux left in 2000 to become head baseball coach at Berkmar. In 2003, he was asked to be an assistant on the softball team.
“I told them I didn’t know about coaching girls,” Maddux said.
He was a quick learner, but also an astute observer. A among the teams he coached against were Brookwood, South Gwinnett, and Parkview, all state powers.
“I saw what elite programs looked like,” Maddux said. “When I got to Loganville, that’s what I knew I wanted to build here.”
He returned to Loganville in 2006 and the Lady Devils made it to Columbus his first year. The program’s been on an upward trajectory ever since.
His best two seasons have been his last two, in which the girls won 62 games, including 32 this past fall, which tied the 2001 state championship team for most victories in a single season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.