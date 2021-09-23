After an unexpected two-week, early-season break, the Hurricanes will be back in action Friday night, playing one final tune up before Region 8-AAA play begins a week later.
Lakeside-Evans, near Augusta, is a member of Region 3-AAAAAA, and will be the highest classification team Monroe faces this fall. But the eighth-ranked Hurricanes will still be favored.
The Panthers have struggled since jumping from Class AAAA in 2001 to their current home in AAAAAA. They’ve had just three winnings season and won more than six games just once.
In the first meeting between these two last fall, the Hurricanes won 33-0.
Lakeside is a run-first team led by senior back Kevin Sapp, who accounted for all the team’s scores in its first three games. All came in Week 2 as the Panthers have been shut out twice.
Meanwhile, the Hurricanes will be looking to regain their momentum from a three-game run that featured a pair of shutouts by the defense and an explosive and balanced offense attack led by quarterback Selatian Straughter and running back Alan Jones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.