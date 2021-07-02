Matthew Williams, a 2006 graduate of Loganville High School, has been named the head baseball coach for Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton.
Williams has been an assistant coach with Young Harris College for the past four seasons after spending time at Valdosta State University in the same position and as a player.
“Matthew has a solid background with both Young Harris College and Valdosta State University,” ABAC Athletic Director Alan Kramer said. “Everyone at ABAC looks forward to seeing him on the field with the Golden Stallions.”
Williams played on the Valdosta State baseball team for two seasons after transferring from Middle Georgia. In 2009, Williams helped Valdosta State to a 43-21 record, appearing in 26 games for the Blazers as mainly a defensive replacement. Williams went on to receive a master’s degree from Valdosta State in business education while serving as a graduate assistant from 2012-2014.
“The ABAC program offers some great opportunities,” said Williams. “I’m anxious to continue to grow the program and attract some great athletes to come to Tifton and compete for the baseball team.”
ABAC is coming off a 19-29 season in 2021 and a 15-32 campaign in 2019 was not what the Stallions were looking for after winning its first state title since 1993 the year before.
“It’s an exciting journey for me,” Williams said. “We were in Valdosta for quite some time before we moved to Young Harris. Looking forward to getting back to South Georgia.”
