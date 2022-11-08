There might have been more satisfying wins in Walnut Grove’s football history.
There was its first full-varsity-schedule victory in 2010. Sure, it was over woebegone Johnson-Gainesville and it was the only win of the season. But it gave hope the program could compete on a higher level.
There were the three wins in two seasons over improbable rival Riverdale back when the Warriors dropped down to 4-A from 5-A to regroup, not unlike this season. Not sure what prompted it, but the two teams just didn’t care for each other, so it made for some entertaining games.
And of course, who could forget the 23-18 victory over Monroe Area in 2014, which at the time felt like a state championship. A year earlier, the Hurricanes had humiliated their overmatched cross-county rival 75-0.
But as fun as those wins were, none were as big as the Warriors victory Friday night at The Grove. That it came against a school that they hadn’t faced in nine years and came in with just two wins and a lame-duck head coach didn’t matter.
With it, the Warriors capped off an historic season that included the most wins in a season in school history and secured a first-ever home playoff game.
Given that the Warriors had won just eight games combined over the past four seasons, the turnabout came as a huge surprise to most onlookers. And it couldn’t have come at a better time for fifth-year head coach Robert Andrews.
While it was never publically acknowledged, Andrews likely needed to show some progress to keep his job. His predecessor Ben Reaves endured five bumpy falls, just one with a winning record, before moving on.
Roberts arrived both highly touted and with high hopes. He’d spent 14 seasons as an assistant at some of the state’s most successful programs, including as defensive coordinator at Grayson for its 2011 state title. His defenses recorded 25 shutouts over six seasons.
His first-ever head coaching gig didn’t go as well. He replaced Dwight Hochstetler, the states fourth-winningest coach who’d spent 27 years at Bowdon and won 13 region titles and a state championship.
In three seasons, Andrew’s teams went 14-19, far below his predecessor’s standards. Following a legend almost never goes well.
At Walnut Grove, he had nowhere to go but up. Given the program’s history, it would require an abundance of patience for all involved.
His first team won just two games and his second had a perfectly awful season at 0-10. The next two went 3-7.
But behind the scenes, where most of us couldn’t see, Andrews and his staff were forging ahead and never allowed themselves or the players to surrender to negativity.
For this group of seniors who stuck around while so many of their comrades had bailed, this season was a fitting and well-deserved reward. As freshmen in 2019, they’d lost 17 games, varsity and jayvee combined.
This season, they wet 8-2, and one of those losses was to the team that will likely win a state championship.
So here they are, preparing to play an 11th game in the friendly confines of The Grove.
It couldn’t happen to a more deserving program.
David Johnson is a sports correspondent for The Walton Tribune.
