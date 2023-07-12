While fireworks reigned amongst a throng of more than 30,000 folks who encircled downtown Covington on the Fourth of July night, I took time to enjoy it all, including the live music from two bands the city had brought in for entertainment.
My thoughts, however, started to turn toward the other significance the Fourth of July brings. We’re only a month before the return of real high school sports action.
Acclimation week for high school football teams is coming, like, July 24-28. There is one more padded camp to attend, July 18, at Morgan County.
Loganville, the team I could not get to see or cover at the University of Georgia, will be there along with Walnut Grove. George Walton Academy was there last year, but I’m not sure if the Bulldogs will make a return trip.
That aside, what I do know, is Monroe Area is going to be pretty dog gone good this season.
The Purple Hurricanes were impressive in their day of work at last week’s Social Circle padded camp.
Coach Kevin Reach’s team has made itself over, becoming stout where it counts on the defensive and offensive lines.
For Monroe Area, it starts on its three-man front on the defensive line. Max Thurston, an Elite Eleven for the third straight year, anchors the line at defensive end. The 6-foot-6, 275-pounder, is Walton County’s most desired player from a collegiate standpoint. He has shown he can play either offensive tackle or big defensive end.
If Monroe Area has the type of year I’m expecting, Thurston will draw even more attention and that should mean eyes and ears from the Southeastern Conference and the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Thurston is not alone. Ricky Robbins might be the strongest player in the county. He had a great spring, winning the Georgia High School Athletic Association’s Class AAA discus.
Robbins is built like a tank. Strong upper body and strong legs, the ideal combination to be a dominant pass rusher and run stopper.
Then in the middle is a three-year starter, Brandon Green. Green was dominant in his one-on-one drills against offensive linemen from a 7-A and a 6-A school.
Being stout upfront is a great place to start in order to be great. It’s where Georgia was built by Kirby Smart, following his stint, working for Nick Saban at Alabama.
Monroe will be young at linebacker, and will dearly miss Jakyri Jones, an Elite Eleven who was one of Georgia’s leading tacklers and a AAA All-Atlanta Journal Constitution AAA-All-State player.
But with this good of a defensive line, the Purple Hurricane linebackers can make plays as the down lineman create space for them to operate. Then there is the most experienced part of the team, the back end safeties of Blake Raffield and Russell Hunley.
The offense is coming around as well behind new quarterback Dylan Hamby and a new group of wide receivers. Back, is tailback, Darrion Manuel, who was impressive in a first round game at Lumpkin County.
So look for major improvement from Monroe Area’s six-win total in 2022.
