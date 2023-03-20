Good news, bad news.
The good news is that the two players most responsible leading the George Walton Academy’s girls to the school’s first basketball championship were only sophomores.
That’s also the bad news, at least for opponents of the Lady Bulldogs.
Ashley Hill and Leila Mathis combined to terrorize opposing teams on both ends of the floor.
They are the Walton Tribune co-players of the year for girls basketball.
“They are both some of the most competitive players I’ve ever coached,” said GWA head coach Lori Hines. “They both hate to lose.”
Neither did much this past season as the Lady Bulldogs finished with a 22-4 record.
Mathis, a 5-foot-10 point guard was an immediate match-up problem, towering over most of her defenders. She was second in scoring with 11.2 a game and hit 28 three-point shots.
But just as important, she was tied for second with five rebounds a game.
She was also a shutdown defender. In GWA’s championship win, she scored just two points, but she also held down Brookstone’s best player, which was a major reason the ??? managed only 27 points.
Hill, a 5-10 power forward, led the team in scoring and rebounding, nearly averaging a double-double with 15.8 points and 9.7 rebounds. But as strong as she was inside, she was equally potent outside, also hitting 28 three-pointers.
Both are expected to extend their athletic careers at the collegiate level, but only one on the hardwood.
Hill’s first love is basketball, and Hines said she reminds her of Ivy Atkism, the former Lady Bulldogs post who went on to star at Clemson.
For Mathis, her future is likely on the diamond. She was second in hitting last fall for GWA at .492, tops in RBI with 28 and tied for homers with four.
“She’ll be playing Division I somewhere,” Hines predicts.
But more importantly, they’ll be playing at GWA for the next two years.
