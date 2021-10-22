The Warriors are in position to finish third in the region, which would be the best in school history and give them their second-ever playoff berth.
But they’ve got a tough road ahead, starting in Bethlehem Friday night against a team who has broken their hearts more than once.
Walnut Grove is in a five-way tie for third. They hold a tiebreaker with Jackson and still have Loganville and Eastside looming ahead. A loss to Apalachee would put their postseason hopes on life support.
The Warriors have lost four of five to the Wildcats by an average of just seven points. Last year’s 19-7 loss kept Walnut Grove out of the postseason.
The Wildcats are led by senior running back Colby Sikes, who has compiled over 800 yards rushing.
