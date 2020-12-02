As you might recall, we had quite the active football offseason in Walton County. Before COVID-19 burst onto the scene, the big news in the prep sports world was the turnover in head football coaches. Fully half (three of six) of our GHSA-affiliated programs hired new men to take over their programs this season.
Had one hired a woman it would have made national news. But I digress.
The transition in coaching staffs always presents major challenges. Adding in the pandemic made the move especially challenging for our local trio. All three had limited face time with their new teams before the 2020 kicked off.
Social Circle’s Rob Patton, hired in mid-February, had a month to introduce himself to returning Redskins before everything ground to a halt. Loganville’s Brad Smith was hired in mid-March, about the time everything was shutting down.
Poor Tim Wellmaker at LCA didn’t accept his new job until the end of May.
Needless to say, all three were afforded a preseason mulligan and their honeymoon periods extended an extra year given the circumstances.
Gone was offseason weight training as well as spring practice. Lost were summer workouts, including the ever popular 7-on-7 tournaments and contact camps. And the official start of preseason practice was delayed and workouts curtailed and limited.
Despite the challenges, all three had remarkable inaugural seasons at their respective schools. Two got their teams into the postseason and the third brought stability and a couple of wins, which was twice as many as most expected.
Given a normal off-season, which isn’t a given, it’ll be interesting to see if the new guys will have an even better year next fall.
Of the three, Smith inherited the best roster, including a four-year starter at quarterback, and the best schedule, with the exit of Buford from the region. But after stumbling in the region opener against Greenbrier, the Red Devils faced an uphill climb to stay in the league title chase.
To Smith’s credit, he regrouped and kept the team focused. The result was a rout of rival Walnut Grove in the regular-season finale to secure a playoff spot.
Like Smith, Patton was handed a solid, if young, lineup. He also had the good fortune of taking over a program that had been moved down a classification and into a smaller, less-treacherous region.
He took full advantage and, despite losing seven of his first nine games, won his final two to get the program into the playoffs for the first time in 10 years.
Unlike Smith and Patton, Wellmaker had neither a deep roster nor a favorable region. In fact, when he took the job, the program had barely enough players to hold a decent practice, and they were making the move from the Georgia Independent School Association to the Georgia High School Association.
To top it off, they were placed in the toughest region among private schools.
Nobody would’ve been surprised, or even disappointed, with a winless season. But they opened the year with a win and added a second a few weeks later.
Congrats to the new kids on the block. We’re all looking forward to bigger things next fall.
