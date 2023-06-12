Sherm Johnson, LHS baseball

Loganville second baseman Sherm Johnson led the Red Devils to a second straight GHSA Class AAAAA title by closing out the championship series against McIntosh with a two-inning save. He had a win and two saves in closing out the final three series while leading the team at the plate with a .485 playoff average. Brett Fowler photo | Brett Fowler Photography

Loganville High School baseball has produced some memorable moments during its run of state titles.

There was the Blake McCullers’ walk-off homer to win the team’s first in 2008. There was the double play to wrap up the title in 2019.

