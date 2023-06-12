Loganville High School baseball has produced some memorable moments during its run of state titles.
There was the Blake McCullers’ walk-off homer to win the team’s first in 2008. There was the double play to wrap up the title in 2019.
Add to that the Houdini act performed by the 2023 squad to lock down the program’s seventh championship.
At the center of the drama was senior Sherman Johnson, who was called in to protect a 2-run lead in the bottom of the seventh inning of a decisive Game 2 of the Class AAAAA championship series.
It was his eighth appearance of the season and the hard-throwing righty had struck out 16 with no walks.
But four batters in, he’d given up two singles, two walks (one intentional), and a run and the bases were loaded with no outs.
“There were a lot of emotions going,” Johnson recalled. “But Coach [Brandon] Anglin came out and reminded me that I’d been good all year and just need to settle down and compete. He also said he didn’t think they could hit my fastball.”
Johnson proceeded to overpower the next two batters, getting back-to-back strikeouts, before coaxing a harmless fly ball for the final out.
Johnson had two weeks earlier delivered four scoreless innings in a deciding Game 3, to close out the third round series at Locust Grove. He struck out six there, against a team many felt was the AAAAA favorite at 30-3-1. He also scored the game winning run for the 3-2 victory.
The next week, he closed out Greenbrier with a scoreless seventh in Game 2 at Red Devil Field.
In all, he closed out the final three post-season series on the mound, ending with a win and two saves.
For his role in securing an eighth state championship for the Red Devils, Johnson is The Walton Tribune All-County Player of the Year.
As tough as he was on opposing hitters, he was equally devastating on pitchers. He led the team in hitting during the state playoffs with a .485 average, 16 hits and 11 RBI.
“He’s a phenomenal player, no doubt,” Mills said. “But what people don’t know is that he’s an even better teammate. He’s incredibly coachable and really cares about the team.”
Johnson’s particular focus this spring was the many freshmen and sophomore on the roster.
“Whenever they would mess up, I always tried to talk to them and encourage them to shake it off and move on,” Johnson said.
In 41 games where the Red Devils went 33-8 overall, Johnson batted .392 with 36 runs scored and 36 RBI.
Johnson will now move on to the next level. He has signed to play for Dallas Baptist University. But he’s also heard from seven major league clubs and plans to work out for several teams before the draft in July.
Johnson is joined on the All-Walton County baseball first team by Red Devil pitchers Tucker Segars and Jordan Davis. Davis had a sensational senior season with a perfect 12-0 mark including four playoff wins. During the regular season, he went 8-0 with a 1.39 earned run average while striking out 48 in 45.1 innings. He struck out 21 batters in 24 innings in the post-season.
Segars, a junior, was the Red Devils’ No. 1 starter and threw a complete game in the AAAAA title series against McIntosh. He was 4-1 in the post-season with 27.1 pitched and a ERA under one. He was 10-3 overall.
Shortstop Jaylen Jones was the top Loganville hitter during the regular season with a .396 average. He was a terror on the basepaths, finishing with 41 runs scored and 38 stolen bases.
Outfielder James Beaver was clutch in the post-season, batting .407 through four playoff series. He finished the season batting .318.
Social Circle, which finished 25-8, also placed five on the first team led by senior Mason Moore. Moore led the county in hitting at .552 and homers with 10. Fellow Redskins on the first team was catcher Mitchell McCullough, first baseman Logan Cross (.388), pitcher/DH Brayden Mitchell and pitcher Luke Smith.
Mitchell led the county in RBIs with 39 and was second in batting at .429 behind Moore. Smith, a junior, was the county leader in strikeouts with 88 and had an 8-1 record to become the Redskins’ stalwart in the No. 2 pitching slot, keying the team to the third round of the GHSA A-1 playoffs.
Walnut Grove’s Braxton Brooks, an Alabama-Birmingham signee, led a group of four Warriors. Also making it were Hewitt Jones, who led WG in batting at .388, junior left-handed pitcher Thomas Burke (66 strikeouts) and junior utility player Alec Clayton (.362, 24 RBI).
