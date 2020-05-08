The Georgia High School Association recently released the football schedules for its member schools. Assuming there will be a 2020 season this fall, we can look forward to some intriguing matchups among our now six GHSA-affiliated teams. Unfortunately, the outcomes will largely be for bragging rights rather than playoff berths.
Now that Loganville Christian has joined the state’s largest prep athletics association after several years as a member of the Georgia Independent School Association, we’re all in the same boat, albeit residing on different decks.
Three of our area teams (Georgia Walton, Social Circle and LCA) are in Class A, which houses the state’s smallest schools. Monroe Area is still in Class AAA while Loganville and Walnut Grove remain in Class AAAAA.
Given that the size of most classifications shrank as a result of the reorganization, there will be more non-region contests. Although they have no postseason implications, they are almost always entertaining.
Among the more intriguing…
Parkview head coach Eric Godfree will bring his Panthers to Red Devil Field, where he coached for 10 years after succeeding Tommy Stringer.
George Walton will open the year against Social Circle, and it’ll be interesting to see if any hard feelings linger from the last time they met, when the Bulldogs tacked on a meaningless touchdown at game’s end.
Monroe Area will kick off the season with its annual cross-county grudge match with Loganville, followed a week later with a Walnut Grove.
A week later, the Warriors will travel to Social Circle for the first-ever meeting between the two county teams.
As for the battles for state playoff appearance, they’ll be a little less interesting, thanks to the addition of what is effectively a new classification.
To further grease the squeaky wheel that is the public school coaches and administrators, who won’t be happy or quite until private schools are banned from the association, GHSA decided to create separate division for public and private schools, doubling the number of regions in Class A from eight to 16.
The result was a private school division with 53 teams, only 39 of which field football teams. Do the math (39 teams divided by eight region) and you come out with less than five teams per league.
Three of the eight regions have only four football-playing schools, which means the members of those leagues are automatically qualified for the state playoffs before the season begins. Four regions have five teams, meaning only one league victory is needed to secure a spot in the postseason.
In the public school side, Region 8 has just six football-playing schools, meaning Social Circle could snap its postseason drought with just a pair of league victories. The same is true for Monroe Area, whose region (8-AAA) has just six teams.
Earning a state bid is a big deal for most teams. And for many this year, it’s almost a foregone conclusion.