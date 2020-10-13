In a normal year, which 2020 is decidedly not, we’d be heading down the home stretch of the high school football season with region titles and playoff berths being contested for each week.
Instead, we’re just halfway done with the regular season. The good news is, we’re still playing. The bad news is, the impact of COVID-19 on our local teams might end up being the most memorable part of the fall. Region titles and home playoff games don’t appear to be in our future.
Loganville, under first year head coach Brad Smith, likely won’t be winning an elusive region title. The possibility existed after Buford was bumped up and out of the league during GHSA reclassification. But a heart-wrenching region-opening loss to Greenbrier two weeks ago, in which the Red Devils were up 20-0 at one point, leaves them leaning on others for help.
Loganville will still make the playoffs, but chances are it’ll open on the road.
As for Walnut Grove, the outlook was grim until an improbable upset of Greenbrier last Friday. After a shutout loss to Jackson County, the Warriors turned things around in a big way with their upset. They still have a huge mountain to climb to get back into the postseason for just the second time in school history. But they still have a chance.
Monroe Area appeared to be a shoo-in to at least make the playoffs. But with the resurgence of Franklin County, which is 5-0 heading into region play, the rebuilding Hurricanes could find themselves on the outside looking in for the first time since Kevin Reach took over the program in 2017.
A win over Stephens County Friday could change everything, but the Indians appear to be the second best team in 8-AAA behind Oconee County and ahead of Hart County. So circle Nov. 13 on your calendar when Franklin comes to town for what could be a do-or-die game.
Despite a slow start, Social Circle could still snap its 10-year postseason drought. The Redskins likely will get off to an 0-3 start in Region 8-A play, which begins Friday against Washington-Wilkes. But it only needs a couple of league victories to make the playoffs, and its last two games against Towns County and Greene County look winnable.
The only thing that could keep George Walton from making the playoffs is COVID-19. The virus has already forced the Bulldogs to cancel two games and miss two weeks of practice.
Fortunately for GWA, it only needs a single Region 8-A victory to make the postseason, and they’ll be heavy favorites against Athens Christian and Loganville Christian. The other two teams in the league are Athens Academy and Prince Avenue, which are ranked one and two in the state, respectively.
Loganville Christian, despite just one victory, has already exceeded expectations. Facing one of the toughest schedules in the Class A private school division, the Lions have been competitive. They simply don’t have the numbers or experience to hang for four quarters.
While it’s a very long shot, LCA could make the playoffs with an upset victory in region play. Keep an eye on Nov. 13 when the Lions hit the road to face Athens Christian.
