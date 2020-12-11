SAVANNAH, Ga. — George Walton Academy staked out an early lead in its quarterfinal game of the state high school football playoffs, but host Calvary Day rallied and advanced with a 26-14 victory here Friday night.
The loss ends 10th-ranked George Walton’s season at 9-3. Calvary Day advances to play No. 7 Trinity Christian next week in Sharpsburg with a trip to the Georgia High School Association state championship on the line.
It took GWA all of 49 seconds to take a 7-0 lead over the host Calvary Cavaliers in the Class A (Private) state quarterfinal game at Specialty Sports Complex.
But Calvary spent the rest of the first half dominating the lines of scrimmage, as it scored 19 unanswered points to close out the opening half in style.
The Cavs used an impressive defensive effort and steady offensive output to hand GWA its first road loss of the year, winning 26-14 and eliminating the Bulldogs from the state football playoffs.
Jake Whitten, an All-Region 8-A first team selection, took a handoff 10 yards and in for a touchdown on the third play from scrimmage for the Bulldogs.
A long run from freshman quarterback Gavin Hall set up the score. It was Whitten’s seventh rushing score of the season, but George Walton couldn’t find much running room in any of its first-half drives following the initial score.
Hall was under pressure constantly in the first half by a veteran Calvary defensive line featuring Georgia State commit Fuches Lewis.
As the No. 3 seed from Region 8-A (Private), the Bulldogs had been perfectly content as a road team this season. Head coach Shane Davis’ squad came into Friday with a 6-0 record in road games this year.
Calvary, the No. 2 seed from 3-A (Private), is now 6-1 at home. GWA was playing in its first quarterfinal game since 2012 and was ranked No. 5 by MaxPreps and No. 10 by Georgia High School Football Daily this week.
The Cavs (9-4) were playing in their fourth Elite Eight game in five seasons, and it didn’t take them long to answer the opening George Walton touchdown. Senior running back Greg Daniel rumbled in from 2 yards out with nine minutes to go in the opening stanza. The PAT was missed, and it was 7-6 in favor of GWA.
After the Daniel touchdown, GWA went for it on fourth-and-goal from the Calvary 2. The Bulldogs were stuffed on an interior run and Calvary took over deep inside its own territory as the score remained 7-6 into the second quarter.
Seven penalties were flagged in the opening quarter, five of them going against GWA. Each team was flagged for a sideline interference penalty in the first half.
Facing a third-and-10 early in the second, Calvary took its first lead of the contest when Jake Merklinger connected with receiver Brogan Korta from 22 yards out on a beautifully thrown corner ball. The CDS drive was a 98-yard march spanning 13 plays and a successful PAT made it 13-7 in favor of Calvary.
Midway through the second and trailing by the 6-point margin, GWA elected to fake punt from its own 40 on fourth-and-5. Whitten took the deep snap as a punter and promptly ran around the right side in an effort to convert. The attempt was unsuccessful, as confirmed by measurement.
Calvary took advantage of a short field. Merklinger’s 1-yard quarterback sneak with four minutes left pushed the score to 19-7 as the teams entered the locker rooms for halftime. It was the fourth rushing score of the season for the Calvary quarterback.
In the third, each team had two offensive possessions.
Calvary opened with possession and was driving near midfield before a fumble derailed the drive and gave the ball back to GWA in great field position. The Bulldogs couldn’t convert on yet another fourth-and-short, however, and the Cavs were back on offense after a quick four-and-out.
George Walton’s other possession in the quarter also ended in a failed fourth-down attempt, this time at the Calvary Day 4. The score would remain at 19-7 through three.
A punt by George Walton with nine minutes remaining was muffed at the Calvary 16 and recovered by the Bulldogs. On the next play, Hall threw a 16-yard TD toss Whitten to make it a 19-14 ballgame.
It was Hall’s 10th passing score of the season and Whitten’s fifth TD catch.
On a third-and-5 from its own 36 with seven minutes left, Calvary took a 26-14 lead thanks to a long pass from Merklinger to a wide-open Bryant Brantley. When GWA took possession back trailing 26-14, a Hall pass was intercepted by Juwan Johnson (his second of the season) at the Calvary 30, effectively icing the outcome for the home team.
Calvary plays in Sharpsburg next week at Trinity Christian (11-2) in the Class A (Private) Final Four.
