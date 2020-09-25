LOGANVILLE — It was Senior Night for fall sports athletes at Loganville Christian Academy and the Lions faithful were hoping for a win on the gridiron, but the Wesleyan School Wolves prevailed 28-0 to bring the LCA record to 1-2 and extending the Wesleyan streak to 4-0.
LCA’s Justice Porter gave the local crowd something to cheer about with an early interception, but the Lions couldn’t capitalize and at 2:17, Wesleyan had a 34-yard touchdown run and a successful PAT to take a 7-0 lead they would never relinquish.
The second quarter was quiet until Wesleyan’s Brooks Sturgeon kicked a 37-yard field goal at the 3:53 mark and another from the same distance at 1:44 to extend the Wolves’ lead to 13-0 going into halftime.
Neither team produced much offense in the third period, but in the fourth, Wesleyan tacked on two more touchdowns to bring the final score to 28-0. LCA’s Brent Taylor was 12-of-29 with 127 yards passing. Valentina Foma carried five times for 25 yards rushing.
LCA is on the road next week to face Holy Innocents’ Epsicopal School.
