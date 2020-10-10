EVANS — It was the Alan Jones show through the first half of Friday night’s contest between Monroe Area and Lakeside in Evans.
Jones had a three touchdown night for the Hurricanes during a 33-0 win that improved Monroe Area to 4-1 on the season.
The sophomore running back had touchdown receptions of 3, 19 and 25 yards from quarterback Jeremiah Anderson, who ws playing in place of an injured Selatian Straughter.
Monroe Area got on the board first with 9:38 left in the first quarter on Jones’s 3-yard TD reception. However, the Hurricanes missed the point after try.
Anderson and Jones connected twice in the second quarter to give the Hurricanes a 19-0 lead at the half.
In the second half, Monroe Area flexed its defensive muscle with a pick 6 by Tyvonte Brooks in the third quarter and a scoop and score by JJ Smith in the fourth quarter.
Monroe Area returns home next week to begin region 8-AAA play against Stephens County.
