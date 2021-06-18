The road to Tokyo begins in Eugene, Oregon, this weekend.
That’s the site of the Olympic Trials for the 2020 Summer Olympic Games that were postponed last year due to COVID-19. Two local track stars, Demek Kemp and Javianne Oliver, will makes their bid for the Olympic team that makes the trip to Japan next month.
Kemp and Oliver are both graduates of Monroe Area High School and have both made their mark in the men’s and women’s 100-meter dash event.
On the women’s side, Oliver began her weekend Friday in head three of four in the preliminary rounds.
The top three and next four fastest in each heat will advance to the semifinals with the top three and next fastest two from each semifinal advancing to the finals.
Kemp will begin competing Saturday in heat four of the four preliminary heats with Noah Lyles, Ronnie Baker, Bryce Robinson, Kendal Williams, Fred Kerley, Lance Lang and Denzell Feagin.
The top three and next four fastest in each heat will advance to the semifinals with the top two and next fastest two from each semifinal advancing to the finals.
The men’s opening round of the 100-meter will be live at 8:34 Saturday followed immediately by the women’s semifinal round. The women’s final will air later that night at 10:51.
The men’s 100-meter semifinals will be live Sunday at 9:19 p.m. with the finals being held later that night at 10:52.
The U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials air live on NBC, NBCSN, NBCOlympics.com and Peacock from June 18-27 at the new Hayward Field in Eugene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.