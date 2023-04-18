Shortly after Brad Smith stepped down as head football coach at Loganville last month, Red Devils athletics director Jeff Segars met with returning players and made them a promise.
He would find the best person available to take over the program.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Online only subscription to The Walton Tribune
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|30 Days
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|180 Days
|$50.00
|for 180 days
|365 Days
|$70.00
|for 365 days
Shortly after Brad Smith stepped down as head football coach at Loganville last month, Red Devils athletics director Jeff Segars met with returning players and made them a promise.
He would find the best person available to take over the program.
Last Tuesday, he followed through on his vow, bringing on a man who, at least on paper, appears to be a great fit. Maybe even an improvement.
Gene Cathcart has an impressive resume. A 17-year coaching veteran, he’s won five region titles and a state championship. He’s won 75% of his games. Maybe most impressive is that he’s not had a losing record since his first team finished 2-8 nearly two decades ago.
What’s more, he’s saying all the right things.
“It’s going to big event when teams play Loganville High School,” he told his new players in a team meeting last week. “People know this a special place. I coveted this job.”
And my personal favorite.
“I’m going to be your coach and we are going to do some special and mighty things here.”
Of course, that quote was equal parts encouraging and troubling. Encouraging for what he promised, but troubling for what was left unsaid.
No doubt, he’s going to be the coach. But for how long? Sorry if I’m a little gun shy. And I have a feeling I’m not the only one.
When a Loganville alum and former player assumes the helm of the program but leaves after just three seasons for perceived greener pastures, color me jaded.
Here’s hoping Cathcart sticks around for a while. Should he, I expect Loganville to be, at a minimum, a regular in the state playoffs.
Of his four previous schools, probably the most apt comparison is Habersham Central.
The north Georgia school has great facilities, a rabid fan base, a supportive administration, and talented players.
It also has the best game-day radio coverage in the state and an incredible marching band.
Despite all the requisite pieces, the Red Raiders have been mediocre for much of their history. In the 33 seasons before Cathcart arrived, they finished over .500 just 18 times. In the 15 years since he’s left, they’ve enjoyed just three winning campaigns.
In Cathcart’s six seasons in Cornelia, Habersham had four winning years and won back-to-back region titles. They reached the quarterfinals twice.
Fun fact: his teams were 4-2 against Loganville.
Similarly, Loganville has been an average program. In its 59 years history, it’s had just 15 winning seasons, won just two region titles, made the state quarterfinals once.
This despite having great facilities, a rabid fan base, a supportive administration and talented players.
Point is, if past performance is any indication of future results, things are looking up for the Red Devils. That is, if Cathcart sticks around long enough to make it happen.
David Johnson is a sports correspondent for The Walton Tribune. His column appears each Wednesday.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.