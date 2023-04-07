For Peyton Brooks, the start of her varsity soccer career had the potential to turn ugly.
It was the spring of 2021, and she was a member of the school’s basketball team. As a result, she didn’t join the soccer team until six games in.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Online only subscription to The Walton Tribune
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|30 Days
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|180 Days
|$50.00
|for 180 days
|365 Days
|$70.00
|for 365 days
For Peyton Brooks, the start of her varsity soccer career had the potential to turn ugly.
It was the spring of 2021, and she was a member of the school’s basketball team. As a result, she didn’t join the soccer team until six games in.
And she was a freshman joining a deep and experienced team. The situation was ripe for resentment.
But it didn’t take long for her to win over her squad, thanks to a quiet confidence, a deference to her older teammates, and an innate ability to put the ball in the opposing goal.
“She’s really a quiet person,” said Social Circle head coach Heather Richardson. “She doesn’t say much, but she works hard and will do whatever it takes to win.”
And the Lady Redskins have done lots of winning since Brooks has been around, including a pair of region titles and last year’s Class A state championship.
Heading into the state championship tournament next week, she has compiled 151 career goals, which averages out to nearly three a game.
She scored 26 in her abbreviated freshman season before exploding for mind-boggling 72 during last year’s title run. She already has 51 this year.
She keeps scoring despite the attempts of opposing squads to slow her down.
“I remember one game this year when she looked over and mouthed to me ‘I’ve got two players on me,’” Richardson said. “I just had to laugh because that’s just the way it’s going to be. I told her you’re just going to have to find a way to shake them.”
And she usually does.
“She’s got great speed, great ball control, and just a knack for scoring goals,” Richardson said.
It’s a talent she’s honed since she first started kicking a ball around as a three-year-old toddler. She started playing travel ball at 11 for UFA Loganville and added middle school ball a year later.
But she’s had her biggest impact on the Social Circle varsity program. The Lady Redskins had always been competitive in region, finishing first in 2017 and as runner up three other times. But they ahd never made a serious run at state.
That all changed last spring. Social Circle won its region and was 19-1 heading into the state tournament. Its only loss was to arch rival Commerce.
The Lady Redskins rolled through the first three rounds, outscoring their opponents 27-0. Each game ended early via the Mercy Rule.
But things got tougher in the Final Four as the Redskins slipped past defending state champ Atlanta Classical Academy 3-1 in the semifinals
And who else should they meet in the finals but Commerce.
The Lady Tigers led most of the way before Brooks scored the most memorable goal of her career, a 20-yard shot that just cleared the goalies outstretched arms and found the back of the net to tie the game at four and send it into overtime.
She added another goals in the second overtime to help secure a 6-4 victory. She finished the game with four goals.
“Making that goal against Commerce with one minute left was something I’ll never forget,” Brooks said. “It was really exciting to see my teammates and the whole student section celebrating.”
For Richardson, it was the highlight of her six years as head coach of the girls team. But more thrilling is the fact that Brooks has yet another year left after this year’s run at state.
“I wish I could somehow make her a sophomore again,” Richardson said.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.