WALNUT GROVE, Ga. — The Walnut Grove flag football team has advanced to the Sweet 16 of the Class A-5A state high school playoffs.
The Lady Warriors blanked Decatur 19-0 on Wednesday in an opening round contest played in Evans. Coach Ben Williams’ team entered the postseason as the No. 3 seed from Area 8.
“We started the game really well,” Williams said. “Decatur has some talented players on offense. Defensively, we did everything we wanted to do. They only had a handful of first downs and two were by penalty.”
Walnut Grove had three touchdown passes from Emma Wheeler, one each to Nova Wright, Grayson Perry and Kaitlyn Johnson.
“On the first drive we marched right down the field and scored,” Williams said. “Later we had some dropped passes which hurt drives. We have to finish drives if we are going to have a chance at continuing to win and advance.”
Let's Go Warriors! pic.twitter.com/eMp9Sj7RJV— Walnut Grove Lady Warriors Flag Football (@GroveFlag) December 10, 2020
Walnut Grove will face Greenbrier on the road in the second round of the state playoffs at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The winner will meet the survivor of the Dodge County-St. Anne Pacelli matchup.
“We will need to continue to play well defensively,” Williams said. “Greenbrier struggled to move the football in their first-round game. They are an option-heavy team. We have to play assignment football to keep them in check.”
Greenbrier had two safeties in a 4-0 first-round win against Shaw.
“I expect we will have a low-scoring game with them,” Williams said of the Sweet 16 matchup. “Finishing offensive possessions will be a huge part of our chances.”
The Lady Warriors are in their first season of competition.
“The girls are having a great time,” Williams said. “I think they realize we have a legitimate chance at winning it all.”
