Oftentimes in the game of baseball it can take a few innings for a team to piece things together, find the right combinations and take advantage of what’s laid out in front of them. Such was the case for Oxford (Alabama) High in the PGHS Showdown White Bracket championship game Saturday morning.
Trailing by a 2-1 count at the end of a laborious first inning, the Yellow Jackets rallied for single runs in both the sixth and seventh innings, and escaped the Loganville Red Devils, 3-2, to take home their first Showdown title. Loganville, on the other hand, was denied a second straight bracket championship at the event after winning in 2020.
The result also flipped the outcome of a pool-play game won by the Red Devils by the same 3-2 score on Thursday. Oxford had made it into the playoffs as the division’s only wild card.
The Yellow Jackets totaled just four hits in the win and didn’t even pick up its first safety until Chance Griner stroked a two-out single in the top of the fifth. By contrast, the Red Devils collected nine hits and looked ready to take off when they pushed across a pair of runs in the bottom of the first.
But they left two runners on base in each of the fourth, fifth and sixth innings which proved to be their demise at day’s end.
“I thought we had a lot of two-strike discipline with our hitters,” Oxford head coach Wes Brooks said postgame. “We didn’t have many hits but we kind of put the ball in play when we needed to. The intensity was there the entire game; our guys played with relentless effort...
“Everybody achieves more if you have total effort of all members and there’s not a guy in that dugout that didn’t contribute to this victory today.”
Oxford actually jumped to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first without the benefit of a base hit. It instead used two walks, two stolen bases from leadoff hitter Sam Robertson, and a balk to plate the run.
The Jackets also scored a run in the sixth after freshman R.J. Brooks advanced all the way to third when an errant throw from the Loganville infield rolled all the way into right field; he then scored on a fielder’s choice groundout from Revy “Trey’ Higgins.
Brooks was also the most efficient of the three pitchers Oxford used. He picked up the win after working the final three shutout innings, allowing four hits; Griner accounted for two of the Yellow Jackets’ four hits.
“I just told our guys to focus on winning pitches, winning that moment,” Brooks said. “We just focus on winning a championship on that pitch and you don’t think about tomorrow or the next game, and you just win a championship on that pitch.”
Loganville loaded the bases with two hit batsmen and a walk in the bottom of the first before Chandler Haulk delivered a one-out, two-run, ground ball single into left to give the Red Devils the 2-1 lead they would enjoy until the sixth.
Joseph Johnson doubled and singled and Ryan Grayson singled twice to lead Loganville offensively; the Red Devils used four pitchers who combined on the four-hitter while striking out five and walking three.
Oxford senior right-hander/corner infielder Trey Mooney was named the White Bracket MVP, mostly for what he did on the mound. He threw five two-hit, five-strikeout shutout innings in his only appearance and also went 2-for-4 with a double at the plate.
Loganville junior left-hander Riley Cruce picked-up Most Valuable Pitcher honors after throwing six shutout innings, allowing three hits and striking out six.
“I can’t say enough about the first class way that Perfect Game runs this tournament,” Brooks said. “From the national directors to the local directors to the city of Birmingham and the city of Hoover, it’s just an awesome honor to be able to play and give our guys an opportunity to compete for a championship early in the year.”
