Game of the Week (Region 8-AAAAA):
- Who: Walnut Grove (16-7, 8-2) vs. Loganville (19-5, 9-1)
- When: 5:55 p.m. Tuesday and 5:55 p.m. Thursday
- Where: Red Devil Field, Loganville (Tuesday) and Warrior Field, Walnut Grove (Thursday)
- Last: Loganville 4, Walnut Grove 0 (April 18, 2019)
Game of the Week (Region 8-A Private):
- Who: Loganville Christian (0-9, 0-11) vs. George Walton (1-8, 7-17)
- When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, 5:30 p.m. Friday
- Where: Lions Field, Loganville (Thursday) and Bulldogs Field, Monroe (Friday)
- Last: N/A
Two cross-county rivalries take center stage this week with both matchups having big implications in region standings.
The biggest matchup of the week is the renewal of the rivalry between Loganville and Walnut Grove.
The last time the Red Devils and Warriors faced off it was for the Region 8-AAAAA title in 2019. Loganville swept the Grove to claim its third straight region title en route to a third straight Class AAAAA state title. However, COVID-19 put last year’s series matchup between the two on hold.
As of press time on Tuesday morning, the Red Devils were 19-5 overall and 9-1 in region play. Loganville’s only region loss was a series splitting loss to Greenbrier. The Red Devils and the Wolfpack are currently tied for first place in Region 8-AAAAA.
On the other side, Walnut Grove sits at 16-7 overall and 8-2 in region play. The Warriors were swept by Greenbrier, but put themselves back in position for a home playoff spot with a series sweep of Eastside last week.
A sweep of Walnut Grove would likely lock up a home playoff spot for Loganville while a sweep in favor of the Warriors would likely drop the Red Devils to third in the region standings pending a regular season finale series with Eastside.
The two teams were set to begin the two-game series on Tuesday at Loganville and will wrap up the series Thursday at Walnut Grove.
Beginning on Thursday, George Walton and Loganville Christian will face off in Region 8-Private action. The series begins at LCA Thursday and two teams will wrap up the series Friday evening at George Walton.
Both teams have struggled in region play this year with George Walton sitting at 1-8 while LCA sits at 0-9. However, the Bulldogs are 7-16 overall while the Lions have yet to win a game.
GWA needs a sweep of the Lions to stay in contention for the state playoffs as well as at least two wins over Athens Academy next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.