Taylor Jackson would be the first to tell you he inherited a gold mine when he was named Social Circle boys basketball coach three years ago. He’s been a great steward of the wealth of talent he was entrusted with.
In just his third season as a head coach, he’s already compiled 67 wins. Nearly half of those were achieved this year as he led the Redskins to 30 straight victories before a heart-breaking and controversial loss in the Class A Public Final Four.
But the loss hardly overshadows an amazing season that resulted from years of dedication and commitment.
“My first year, we won every region game except Banks County, who was one of the best teams in the state,” Jackson said. “We had a bunch of sophomores then, and that showed them how good they could be if the were willing to put in the work. I think we saw that pay off this year.”
For his efforts, Jackson is The Walton Tribune boys basketball coach of the year for the 2021-22 season.
