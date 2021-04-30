It didn’t take long for Loganville to make its offensive presence known during the Red Devils’ first-round playoff matchup with Chamblee.
In the bottom of the first of Game 1, after taking a 2-0 lead thanks to a RBI single by Chan Haulk and a run walked in, Jackson Daniel headed to the plate with bases loaded and sent the second pitch he saw sailing over the left field wall to give Loganville a 6-0 lead.
The rest of the night went downhill quickly for Chamblee.
Loganville went on to sweep the Bulldogs Wednesday night at Red Devil Field, winning Game 1 by a final of 13-0 in five innings before winning the nightcap 4-1.
Daniel finished Game 1 by going 2-for-4 with four RBIs while his teammate, Daniel Braswell, was a perfect 3-for-3 in the contest with two RBIs. Michael Mason was also perfect at the plate, going 2-for-2.
On the mound, Trenton Burnett picked up with the win. He pitched three innings with no hits and six strikeouts.
Game 2 was a much closer contest, but Loganville controlled the contest from the start. The Red Devils put up a run in the top of the first before adding three more in the fifth. Braswell was responsible for two of those runs thanks to a double to right in the fifth.
It was pitching by committee in Game 2, but it was starter Riley Cruce who picked up the win. Cruce tossed three innings with just one hit given up while striking out six batters.
Loganville is now set travel to North Springs in the second round of the playoffs. The doubleheader matchup is set for Monday afternoon starting at 4 with the third “if” game slated for Tuesday at 5:55 p.m.
