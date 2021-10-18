ATLANTA — History will remember that the Atlanta Braves won the first two games of the National League Championship Series over the Los Angeles Dodgers, and that will be true. Eddie Rosario's line drive off the glove of shifted shortstop Corey Seager in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday night gave them their second straight walk-off win, a sign of mettle and fight and by no means an accident.
But it may be just as accurate to say the Dodgers lost the first two games of this series. After nine innings of mishaps and missed chances in Game 1, the Dodgers followed with more missed opportunities, that ball Seager couldn't stop and a failed late-game pitching maneuver in Game 2 - a string of unforced errors that helped give Atlanta a 5-4 win and a 2-0 series lead.
The trouble materialized like this: After innings of missed opportunities and men left on base, Chris Taylor blooped a ball into short center field that gave the Dodgers a two-run lead in the seventh. By the time the bottom of the eighth rolled around, they were six outs away from tying the series.
The Dodgers had plenty of relievers available and a day off coming Monday. But despite having more than one of his many formidable relief options available, Manager Dave Roberts turned to left-handed 20-game winner Julio Urías to pitch the eighth and hold that lead.
What followed was the kind of inning made for second-guessing, the kind of inning that would have led to second-guessing regardless of who was on the mound when it happened, an inning in which Roberts went out on a proverbial limb.
Pulling his scheduled Game 4 starter into duty in the eighth inning of Game 2, presumably to get the tough lefties at the top of Atlanta's lineup out, then hand the ball to closer Kenley Jansen for the ninth, was not an obvious decision. And by the time Urías surrendered three hits, including a game-tying double to Game 1 hero Austin Riley, it also looked like the wrong one.
The Braves went on to win in the ninth when Rosario hit a line drive up the middle with a runner on second. The ball bounced off Seager's glove and was ruled a base hit for the Braves' second straight walk-off win. They lead the defending World Series champions 2-0 in the series, a stunning development despite the fact that they led this same series by the same count last year, too.
Seager had given the Dodgers a lead two batters into the game with a two-run homer off Atlanta starter Ian Anderson. Anderson only lasted two more innings as Atlanta opted to pinch-hit for him in the third with one out and no one on base. He threw 55 pitches and allowed three hits, and he had just worked out of trouble in the top of the third. Without him, Atlanta, already probably needing the bullpen to cover nine innings in Game 4 on Wednesday, needed its relievers to cover six Sunday.
Seager's swing also ensured Dodgers starter Max Scherzer would take the mound with two more runs of support than he got in his 1-0 loss to the San Francisco Giants in Game 3 of the NL Division Series last week. Scherzer's motto has long been that solo home runs don't beat you, but in that game - for only the third time he could remember, including his college career - a solo home run beat him.
A few extra runs of support felt especially important Sunday because Scherzer was pitching on short rest. Three days after that Game 3 start, Scherzer closed out Game 5 with a scoreless inning Thursday.
He pitched well into the fourth inning, when Joc Pederson, the former Dodger whose pearl necklace has become the latest in rally fashion here in Cobb County, caught a curveball out over the plate with a man on. He hit it 454 feet to right field to tie the score at 2.
Scherzer didn't last long after that swing. He got one out in the fifth before Roberts came out to get him. Instead of resisting or fuming, Scherzer held the ball out without protest, a sure sign that he believed he had emptied the tank too much to take another run through the Atlanta lineup.
At that point, the game transformed into another battle of the bullpens. Again, the Dodgers created chances. In the sixth, Taylor walked, stole second and advanced to third on a deep flyball. AJ Pollock struck out. So did pinch hitter Albert Pujols. Through 15 innings of the NLCS, the Dodgers were 1 for 15 with runners in scoring position.
That number worsened in the seventh when Mookie Betts walked and stole second as Seager struck out. Then Trea Turner struck out, too - 1 for 16. Atlanta intentionally walked Will Smith.
Then, in desperate need of a big hit from somewhere, Roberts asked Justin Turner - who was out of the lineup for the first time in 77 Dodgers postseason games because of a stinger in his neck - to pinch-hit for Gavin Lux. Atlanta replaced left-hander Tyler Matzek with right-hander Luke Jackson for the occasion. Jackson hit Turner to load the bases for Taylor, whose base-running error in the ninth Saturday night cost the Dodgers a chance to take a late lead.
After all the Dodgers' futile attempts to come up with a line drive with runners in scoring position to that point, Taylor hit a 77-mph blooper to short center that dropped in as two runs scored. Taylor had the Dodgers' only two hits with runners in scoring position in the series to that point - and it didn't seem likely they would need another. Their bullpen needed to navigate just three more innings.
But instead of leaving right-hander Blake Treinen and his devastating stuff in for another inning after he handled the seventh or turning to a fresh lefty such as Justin Bruihl, Roberts called on Urías to pitch the eighth.
It did not go well. Urías, who started all season before handling four innings of relief in Game 5 of the NLDS, surrendered hits to Rosario and Ozzie Albies, then a double to Riley that tied the score. An inning later, the Braves won it on a ball Seager might normally pick, on the first pitch from Jansen, in a game that should never have come down to a play like that at all.
