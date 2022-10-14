GWA wins
In Friday night’s region matchup between George Walton Academy and Loganville Christian Academy, Calan Fortunat makes another gain for the victorious Bulldogs. Cassie Jones photo | MAK Photography

George Walton Academy ran over, through and around Loganville Christian Academy in a GIAA Region 4-AAAA game Friday night on its way to a 62-15 win.                                                  

Bulldog running back Evan Ivester scored every time he touched the ball in the first half. Two were touchdown runs of six and three yards. His last touch came on a 30-yard fumble return with 34 seconds left in the half to put the Bulldogs up 34-7. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.