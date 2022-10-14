George Walton Academy ran over, through and around Loganville Christian Academy in a GIAA Region 4-AAAA game Friday night on its way to a 62-15 win.
Bulldog running back Evan Ivester scored every time he touched the ball in the first half. Two were touchdown runs of six and three yards. His last touch came on a 30-yard fumble return with 34 seconds left in the half to put the Bulldogs up 34-7.
Sara Bryan made her fifth point after kick for a 35-7 halftime lead.
GWA averaged almost 20 yards a carry in both halves. The Bulldogs rushed for 485 yards on just 24 carries in the victory.
Calan Fortunat rushed for 183 yards on just four carries in the first half alone. The longest run was a 95-yarder right after the Bulldogs stopped LCA on downs late in the first quarter.
GWA blocked a punt to set up the game’s first score. Carter Payne broke through for the block.
Fortunat had a 20-yard run on first down followed by an 18-yard gain by Payne to set up Ivester’s 3-yard score. Bryan’s point after made the score 7-0 three minutes into the contest.
LCA responded by getting a 30-yard pass on a nice one-handed grab by C.J. Dockery. A bad snap, however, put the Lions in a fourth and long at the 34.
On the replay of fourth down, Kylan Frayer got 13 yards but was still short of the first down.
With the football back, GWA’s Fortunat took a pitch and went 95 yards for a score.
The Lions came back on the next drive, overcoming two holding penalties, on the arm of Frayer. He connected on three straight passes for 57 yards. The last was a 36-yard strike to Landon Dean to set up the Lions at the Bulldog 5-yard line. Carter Smith added the PAT to cut the Lion deficit to 7.
It didn’t take long, however, for GWA to answer. Fortunat had a 39-yard run to the LCA 8-yard line. Ivester scored two plays later from the 6.
Frayer tried to make it interesting in the third quarter. He connected with Dean on a 49-yard pass and then ran in the 2-point conversion to make it 35-15 with 8:43 left in the third quarter.
But that would be all the Lions could muster offensively. GWA meanwhile continued to dominate offensively with a 50-yard run by Fortunat, a 3-yard run by M.J. Marable and a 96-yard dash by Zack Wolf.
Fortunate finished with 249 yards and two scores on just six carries. Wolf had 107 yards, all in the second half.
Frayer was 11-of-14 for 169 yards and one score. Dean caught four passes and a touchdown. Gregory added 62 yards on the ground and 44 receiving.
