When Kevin Reach came to Monroe Area from Collins Hill, he promised athletic director Eli Connell at least “three good years” and then he would play it by ear.
Reach, who has spent more than 30 years in coaching, now enters his fourth year at the helm of the Monroe Area program and the Hurricanes have seen one of the most successful three-year runs in school history and Reach has no plans to retire yet. However, in that time, Reach has never seen an offseason like the one faced by high school teams this season due to COVID-19.
“Going on my 32nd year and I’ve never seen anything like this. I don’t think anyone has,” Reach said. “I feel like spring football gets you acclimated for where you want to line kids up during the summer and we haven’t been able to figure out who’s going to play where yet. You can get them out there in T-shirts and they can look like an all-American, but until you can get the pads on, you don’t know.”
What Reach does know going into the 2020 season is he returns some talented players even though this year’s Monroe Area squad is fairly young. Having an established program and players familiar with the system is what Reach believes can help give the Hurricanes and edge heading into the season.
“We tired to keep things as normal as possible,” Reach said. “We finally got the kids here we were still doing the same things we always do. I think we’ve got a pretty good pattern, but more than anything else we’ve gotta get these kids in good shape to play. That’s been what a lot of our focus has been on.
“I think what going to happen is teams that have a good nucleus coming back are going to shine. They know what they did last year and can build off of that.”
Leading the way for the Hurricanes this season is returning quarterback Selatian Straughter, who picked up where All-American Chandler Byron left off after graduating in 2018. Straughter finished the 2019 season with 1,448 yards passing and 17 touchdowns while also leading the county in rushing with 732 yards and six touchdowns.
Joining Straughter on offense is receiver Bryant Olson, who will play a big role in the defensive secondary as well. There’s also Mason Byron, the younger brother of Chandler Byron, who Reach described Byron as “the best player we’ve got.”
“(Byron) is going to help us all over the place,” Reach said. “He mainly going to be playing safety on defense, but he can help us out at receiver, running back or wherever we need to put him.”
Defensively, starting linebacker Jeffery Smith returns to lock down the Mike backer spot in a group that Reach feels the Hurricanes have the most depth at.
“I’m really excited about him. He’s really taken that leadership role over on the defensive side of the ball,” Reach said. “Linebacker is one of the strongest parts of our defense. I really like all three of our linebackers. Travone Wilson is a two-year starter and Tyvonte Brooks is a two-year started. All three of those guys have a lot of experience.”
Lineman Cortez Sorrell is also expected to have a big impact on the defensive side of the ball.
With the Georgia High School Association’s latest reclassification, Monroe Area stays in Region 8-AAA, but gets a few new, but familiar, foes to face off against.
Region 8-AAA lost Morgan County and Jefferson in the reclassification, but added Oconee County and Stephens county, two teams which have traditionally been in the region. Oconee County finished as the state runner-up in Class AAAAA last season. East Jackson, Franklin County and Hart County are still a part of the region.
“We lost a really good team (Jefferson) and added another really good team (Oconee),” Reach said of the reclassification.
Despite the season being pushed back two weeks, Monroe Area’s schedule remained unchanged. The Hurricanes begin the season at home against cross-county rival Loganville followed by a trip up Highway 138 to face another county foe in Walnut Grove. Even though Morgan County is no longer in the region, that didn’t stop the coaches from scheduling a contest early in the season. Monroe Area also faces off with Lakeside-Evans in Augusta and Reach’s alma mater, Clarkston.n
