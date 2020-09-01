There will be fresh faces abound in Social Circle this fall.
The changes inside the Redskins football program begin at the top. Following the departure of Chad Estes, Social Circle tabbed former Collins Hill High School defensive coordinator Rob Patton to usher in a new era as head coach. Estes posted a 16-44 record in six seasons before stepping down last November.
Patton, a product of Grayson High School, has spent the majority of his coaching career in Gwinnett County as an assistant at Grayson and Collins Hill.
Looking for a chance to cut his teeth as a head coach, he was drawn to Social Circle in large part because of the program’s top-tier athletic facilities and admirable reputation.
“I talked to coaches that were in the area, guys I’ve worked with in the past, and they thought that it was a place that had a lot of potential,” Patton said. “I also like the idea of the smaller school system. Having a middle school, high school, rec department all tied together — I’m just excited about being a part of that.”
Patton was ecstatic about the new gig, but it didn’t take long for adversity to strike.
At the end of his second week on the job, the COVID-19 pandemic shut the school down. Consequently, he was forced to interact with his new players through Zoom meetings and phone calls rather than face-to-face interaction for the first couple months of his tenure.
The new leader of the program preserved.
“It’s kind of tough whenever you don’t have that relationship built with the kids yet,” Patton admitted. “But it’s been nice with summer time to be up here and put a name with all the faces, let them meet our new coaching staff and kind of get to know each other’s expectations.”
Patton recruited Nate Etheridge, who spent the past two seasons as the ninth grade football coach at Collins Hill, to be his defensive coordinator. Etheridge spent nearly two decades as a defensive coordinator in Michigan and will focus primarily on the Redskins’ defensive line while Patton works with the secondary.
Etheridge has also been assigned to lead Social Circle’s strength and conditioning program— an area the Redskins believe will be vital to their success.
“We tried to give our weight room a facelift and kind of change the culture in there,” Patton said. “Every scheme works, but strength is going to be the biggest thing. How strong and how fast can you get?
“We’re trying to revamp what we’re doing in there.” Under Etheridge’s guidance, the Redskins will run a multiple defense this fall. They’ll base out of a 3-4, but will mix up fronts with various blitz packages to keep offenses guessing.
For now, though, they’re more focused on executing sound defensive mechanics than putting together complicated schemes.
“Whether we’re in a three-man front or a four-man front, we’re just working on stopping the run and pursuit tackling,” Patton said.
On the other side of the ball, Social Circle offensive coordinator Jimmy Jarrett will be installing an “Air Raid” offense to complement sophomore quarterback Logan Cross.
Standing tall at 6 feet, 4 inches, Cross took the area by storm last fall by passing for 1,460 yards as a freshman. He’s now been handed the keys to a wide-open spread attack, and he’s blown his new coaching staff away with his mixture of raw talent and work ethic this offseason.
“Logan is absolutely phenomenal,” Patton said. “He gets all A’s in the classroom. He’s one of the first one’s here every day for the weight room. And then, obviously, you can talk about his arm strength. I’ve been really impressed by him.”
Cross will have a plethora of targets, starting with speedy senior wideout Eric Taylor. Taylor racked up 650 yards receiving and five touchdowns for the Redskins last fall in his first season at the position after transitioning from cornerback. There’s also 6-foot-3 Mason Moore on the outside as well.
Social Circle will also have a lethal one-two punch coming out of the backfield in running backs Amarion Russell and QJ Smith.
After reclassifying earlier this year, the Redskins now find themselves in Region 8-A Public alongside the likes of Commerce, Greene County, Lincoln County, Towns County, Warren County and Washington-Wilkes. They’ll also clash with pair of local foes this fall in George Walton Academy and Walnut Grove.
But Patton hasn’t spent much time breaking down the opponents featured on the 2020 schedule.
He’s far more concerned with the development of his own program.
At the start of each practice, Patton challenges his players to “get a little bit better” that day. Once the session draws to a close, he issues them the same challenge for the following day. Throughout the summer — day by day, week by week, month by month — he’s requested incremental growth from his team.
By season’s end, he’s hoping that will add up to a successful year for Social Circle.
“We can’t compare ourselves to other people right now. All we preach is to control what we can control, and we can control whether we get better or not,” Patton said. “We can’t worry about game one, game five, any of that stuff. Just get a little better every day and have a strong mental approach no matter what the task is.”n
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.