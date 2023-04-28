Monroe Area track

Monroe Area track sprinters Ajiuna Upshaw, Alana Jones and Morgan Graham get set to run the 100 meters at the Region 5-AAA Track and Field Meet at Hebron Christian Wedneday. Graham won the race in 12.47 seconds. Jones was second and Upshaw fourth. Jeff Byrd photo | The Walton Tribune

DACULA - Whether it was sunny and warm like Monday afternoon or cold and wet like it was Wednesday evening, Monroe Area’s Kiyama Strickland found herself in the winner’s circle.

Strickland won three events, winning the triple jump on Monday and then took the 100 and 300 hurdles on Wednesday to lead the Purple Hurricanes to the Region 5-AAA Track and Field Championship at Hebron Christian.

