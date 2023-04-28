DACULA - Whether it was sunny and warm like Monday afternoon or cold and wet like it was Wednesday evening, Monroe Area’s Kiyama Strickland found herself in the winner’s circle.
Strickland won three events, winning the triple jump on Monday and then took the 100 and 300 hurdles on Wednesday to lead the Purple Hurricanes to the Region 5-AAA Track and Field Championship at Hebron Christian.
Strickland added a fourth place finish in the long jump, and a relay win to rack up 37.5 points for Monroe Area. The Lady Hurricanes had 163 meet points after winning the 4x400 relay.
with Strickland providing a leg.
The only miscue for the Monroe girls was a dropped baton in the 4 x 100 relay. Ajiuna Upshaw was able to pick up the baton and the team came home in the third place, enough to qualify for the Class 3A Sectionals next week at Carver High School in Atlanta.
While she was happy to win her four events, Strickland is focused on one big one for a gold medal.
“My goal this season is to break 15 seconds in the 100 meter hurdles,” Strickland said. “I am real close to it. I’ve already had a PR in the 300 hurdles at 45.9 (seconds). I got that at the Walton County meet at Loganville.”
Even on a wet track at Hebron, Strickland rolled the 100 meter hurdles in 15.13 seconds. It was a Georgia Top 25 time and she leads AAA as well. It was also near her personal best. While qualifying for the long jump with a top four, she will likely drop it for the pursuit of golds in the hurdles. She is ranked second in AAA in the 300.
“I did the long jump simply to get us points for the team,” Strickland added.
Morgan Graham had a big day too on the wet/cold day. She won both the 100 meters (12.47 seconds) and the 200 meters. Helped the Canes win the 4 x 200 relay and grab third in the 4 x 100.
Monroe showed its dominance in the 100 meter dash with Graham beating Franklin County’s Alexus Knox while teammates Alana Jones and Upshaw came in third and fourth.
The Monroe boys took home the team title despite coming into the regions with a big loss.
Sprinter J.B . Flud pulled his hamstring in the last regular season meet and has been lost for the remainder of the season.
Still, sprinter C.J. Wilbourn showed up big, roaring on the final leg of the 4 x 100 relay to give the Hurricanes a dominating win. Wilbourne also won the 100 meter dash in 10.99 seconds. Helping out was football standout Jakyri Jones who ran a PR in 11.16. Jones was the first leg on the winning 4 x 100 relay.
Monroe Area added wins in the 4 x 200 relays and the final event, the 4 x 400 relay to wrap up the team title. The Hurricanes had 153 points to beat out Oconee County (124.5), Hart County (122) and Franklin (86).
Oconee County was second in the girls standings followed by Hebron Christian and Franklin County. All three scored more than 120 points.
Monroe got a lift in the field events when Ricky Robbins returned to form and won the discus with a throw of 162 feet, 10 inches.
“I rebounded and came back good Monday,” Robbins said. At the Walton County meet, Robbins tossed a Monroe record 166-5 feet discus. Two days later at Myrtle Beach, he only got to 130 feet and was beaten by a teammate, Dacian Davis.
Both qualified for the sectionals in the discus and Robbins added a second place in the shot put.
