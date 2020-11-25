I remember like yesterday sitting high atop Redskins Stadium the night long years of frustration came to a glorious conclusion.
The Social Circle football team kicked off the 2015 campaign with the infamy of holding the state’s longest current losing skid at 41 games. But on a balmy late August Friday night, the Redskins exorcised the ghost of four consecutive winless seasons with a 31-23 victory over Strong Rock Christian in the season opener.
A pair of Redskins faithful, who will remain nameless, were working the press box and had sneaked in some contraband in hopes the hex would end that night.
At halftime, with the home team comfortably ahead, a buzz of excitement wafted through the bleachers. When the opponent pulled within a point in the fourth quarter, you could feel a sense of dread.
But then quarterback Blake Brock connected with Deion Head, an amazing point guard playing in his first varsity football game, for an improbable 88-yard scoring strike to put the Redskins up by 8. Minutes later, Brock lined up in the victory formation, something not seen those parts in a long time, took a knee and exhausted the clock.
What followed was a celebration worthy of a state title. Meanwhile, up in the press box, the two long-suffering fans lit up a pair of stogies.
With that lingering memory in mind, I’m sorry to say I missed last Friday’s celebration in Social Circle as the Redskins ended yet another streak of futility by making the playoffs for the first time in 10 seasons.
It’s likely to be considered a Pyrrhic victory, considering the reward for making the postseason will be travelling to southwest Georgia to take on Macon County, which is enjoying its best season since winning the state title in 2016, in the first round. But just having the opportunity to play past the regular season is a huge step for a program that’s struggled for so long.
It’s too soon to say whether the Redskins have turned a corner and are set to be a postseason regular and even contend for region titles. I’ve thought that before only to be disappointed.
Certainly, Social Circle has the ingredients to be successful: outstanding facilities, a loyal fan base, and a coaching staff with impeccable credentials.
But they had all those things when the previous staff was in place and, besides snapping the losing skid, there was little in the way of consistent success.
And that’s the next step. Chances are, Social Circle’s season will come to a close this Friday, and then the real test comes. Can the Redskins clear the next hurdle and have a winning season for the first time in 15 years? Can they get back to the playoffs?
All those are possible. But we won’t know for sure until a year from now.
