Once Monroe Area figured out who they needed to stop, the Dragons of Pickens County went up in a puff of smoke.
The Hurricanes broke loose from an early second quarter tie and slayed the Pickens County Dragons 80-57 Wednesday night in the first round of the Georgia Class AAA State Tournament at Hurricane Alley.
Monroe Area improved to 24-4 and advanced to a Sweet Sixteen home playoff game Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in the Alley against Cedar Grove. Pickens County finished at 13-15.
Pickens County guard Caleb Lamford proved to be a capable scorer for the Dragons and he fired out 13 first quarter points, including two, 3-pointers and a 5-for-5 effort from the free throw line.
When Lamford made a 3-pointer off a screen to pull the Dragons within three at 22-19 about two minutes into the second quarter, Monroe Area Coach Kevin Strickland had seen enough.
“We had to find out who their weapons were and then our defense did a great job after that of taking that away. I think they scored just two points the rest of the first half,” Strickland said.
Pickens tried to compensate by moving Lamford to an off guard spot and use a second guard to run the offense. It resulted in a tie game at 22, but two inside baskets by the Canes and a steal and score from Dre Newell made it 32-25.
A 7-1 run to close the half capped by Jakyri Jones’ 3-pointer at the horn made it 39-26 at the half and signaled the Dragons’ demise.
Lamford did not score again until late in the third quarter when they game had long gotten out of hand.
Jeremy “Little Man” Anderson feasted on the Dragons scoring 14 of his team leading 26 points in the third quarter to blow the game open. The spread reached 20 by the five-minute mark of the third quarter and it was 52-28 after an Anderson basket.
The fourth quarter was some showtime for the Hurricanes. J.B. Flud had a massive slam off an inbound pass from Dre Newell. The pair then followed it up with an even bigger slam by Flud. That resulted in a technical, but Canes fans didn’t mind.
Anderson said the Canes’ defense stepped up.
“We just put some tighter defense on him,” he said of the lasso the Canes’ brought to Lamford
Another factor was Dre Newell being able to run point guard, allowing Monroe another avenue to attack.
“People can’t handle us when we have two point guards that work either side,” Anderson said. “Dre was great tonight.”
Vonte Newell had nine points, 10 assists and five rebounds. Anderson had 10 rebounds to go with his points. Alan Jones had 12 points and Dre Newell had seven assists and two steals.
Lamford had 28 to lead Pickens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.