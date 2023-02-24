Monroe Area basketball

Monroe Area’s Alan Jones soars over four Dragons from Pickens County Wednesday night at Hurricane Alley. Brett Fowler photo | Brett Fowler Photography

Once Monroe Area figured out who they needed to stop, the Dragons of Pickens County went up in a puff of smoke.

The Hurricanes broke loose from an early second quarter tie and slayed the Pickens County Dragons 80-57 Wednesday night in the first round of the Georgia Class AAA State Tournament at Hurricane Alley.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.