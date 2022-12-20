It was quite the 24 hours for the Monroe Area basketball team. On Saturday afternoon in a wrap-up of the Monroe Shootout, the Hurricanes took down Habersham County 67-63.
About 20 hours earlier, the Hurricanes held on to beat Social Circle 52-51. It was Social Circle’s first home loss in more than two years. The Redskins were 31-1 last year as a Final Four team in Class A.
Monroe Area moves to 6-1 with the wins. Social Circle fell to 5-3 while Habersham County is 7-2. For Monroe Area Coach Kevin Strickland, it was a great accomplishment considering he had two rotation players involved with the FCA Area All-Star football game Saturday in Athens.
“It’s been a great two days,” Strickland said. “Had we gone 1-1, I’d been happy. To go 2-0, I’m really thrilled for this team. And that’s it, really, the one big reason why we’re succeeding. We are the epitome of a team right now.”
Monroe Area has shown great depth as Strickland has played as many 13 guys this season. The Canes were without starter Jakyri Jones who played both ways in the FCA Football game and finished as the leading rusher.
One guy Monroe Area had both days was Jeremiah “Little Man” Anderson. The 6-foot-3 forward had the game-winning basket at Social Circle Friday.
On Saturday, Anderson made buckets all day long. He scored in every corner, opening with 10 in the first against Habersham. He finished with 28 points to go with five rebounds and three steals.
“It’s my teammates,” Anderson said. “They making the passes to me. We’re a big family out there.”
Monroe Area led 24-18 after one quarter and then extended it to 38-27 at the half. An Alan Jones layup made it 63-50 with three minutes to play.
Habersham then made a late run. Six free throws cut the lead down to four at 67-63.
With under 19 seconds left, Monroe Area made a big defensive stop, as Habersham missed three straight shots.
J.B. Flud had eight points for the Canes. Deandre Newell had six points and five assists. Vonte Newell had five assists, four steals and four rebounds.
Bryce Pittman had 18 for Habersham.
Monroe Area 52, Social Circle 51
Anderson made a basket with about 20 seconds left and then Monroe made a defensive stand to deny the Redskins a big scalp.
“We made a big stand and basically executed really well,” Strickland said. “That win put us on one of the biggest highs, and then to come back today, and win, says a lot about this team.”
Social Circle led 14-9 after one quarter but Monroe Area came back with a 20-point second quarter to take the lead at 29-26.
Both teams scored 13 each in the third quarter to make it 42-39 going into the fourth.
Anderson had 14 points to lead the Hurricanes. Dre and Vonte Newell had 12 each.
Social Circle got 16 points from DaShon Hyman, 15 from Lamarious Jackson and 12 from A.J. Vinson.
LCA Girls 37, Providence 32
The Lady Lions capped a season sweep of Providence with the win Saturday. The team is off until a tournament next week against Spalding.
LCA is 5-5 on the season under new coach Corey Brabham. Addi Pettit leads the team with 17.9 points per game. Alabama volleyball signee Jordyn Towns averages 8.3 points and 9.3 rebounds while Anna Claire Tyre is averaging 6.1 points and 5.6 rebounds.
LCA boys 80, Atlanta International 48
The Lions moved to 6-2 going into Monday’s road game at Loganville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.