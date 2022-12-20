Monroe Area basketball

Monroe Area basketball player Jakyri Jones starred in both football and basketball in an 18-hour period. He scored four points at Social Circle Friday and played both ways Saturday at the FCA All-Star game. Brett Fowler | Brett Fowler Photography

It was quite the 24 hours for the Monroe Area basketball team. On Saturday afternoon in a wrap-up of the Monroe Shootout, the Hurricanes took down Habersham County 67-63.

About 20 hours earlier, the Hurricanes held on to beat Social Circle 52-51. It was Social Circle’s first home loss in more than two years. The Redskins were 31-1 last year as a Final Four team in Class A.

