It was a historic Wednesday night at the the Inferno as, for the first time ever, both of Loganville’s basketball teams hosted a game in the first round of the state basketball tournament.
To top it off, both emerged victorious to advance to the Sweet 16 of the Class AAAAA tournament.
The precedent setting will continue in round two as the boys will host back-to-back state games for the first time ever when they welcome Dutchtown on Saturday night at 5. The Devils are in the second round for just the third time in school history and the first time since 2012, which was head coach Josh Grayson’s first year.
The girls (20-7) were scheduled to travel to Griffin to face the Lady Bears Friday night.
In boys action, the Red Devils rolled to a 72-59 win over Jackson of Atlanta. They jumped out early and led 40-18 at intermission. The Jaguars cut the margin to 13 at the end of the third and got as close as 9 in the fourth.
But Loganville never let the momentum swing enough for a serious comeback.
“We might have tightened up a little there in the third, but not enough to let them get really close,” said Red Devils head coach Josh Grayson. “I was really pleased with the way we came out strong and played the whole game.”
Senior Chris Dorbor led all scorers with 31, the third time he’s reached that mark this season. Jeremiah Rucker and Nahom Sehaye each added 10.
In girls action, the Lady Devils held off a late charge and defeated Villa Rica, the third seeded team out of Region 6, 62-58.
Loganville led by as many as 10 midway through the third quarter before Villa Rica went on a 17-6 run to take a 1-point lead heading into the fourth.
But the Lady Devils responded with a 12-2 run to start the fourth and held on for the victory.
Sophomore post Emaya Lewis led all scorers and produced a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Sydyey Bolden added 17 points and eight boards and Caty Beth Coleman had 17 points and eight rebounds.
The Walnut Grove boys advanced to the Sweet 16 with a 50-47 win against Midtown on Wednesday. The Warriors (23-5) were led by Shawn Walker’s 19 points. Tyler Jewell finished with 12 and DeMyron Williams added 8. Marcus Smith contributed 6 points.
WGHS was scheduled to face Eagles Landing (24-3) on Friday with a spot in the Elite 8 on the line.
Monroe Area’s boys fell to Ringgold 62-59 in the opening round of the AAA state tournament.
