Former Auburn and NBA great Charles Barkley was affectionately and appropriately labeled “The Great Mound of Rebound” for his innate ability to pull down missed shots. The 6-foot-6, 250-pound behemoth closed out an illustrious career averaging nearly 12 a game.
On a much smaller scale, Loganville’s Janae Charles can claim her own bit of fame for her prowess on the boards. The Lady Red Devils forward recently closed out her outstanding prep career as the county’s leading rebounder for the third year in a row.
As a freshman she finished second with a personal best 9.2 a game. She averaged 7.6 as a sophomore, 8.9 as a junior, and 8.1 this season.
Though she never eclipsed her numbers as a ninth grader, she did expand her game, becoming more of a scoring threat. She led her team and the county in points per game last season with 12. With others on her team pitching in this winter, she dropped to fifth, but still scored 11.2.
Two of Charles’ teammates finished atop the local scoring chart. Sydney Bolden was first with 13.0 a game followed by Rose Bone with 12.1.
The Lady Devils, who just missed making the state semifinals in Class AAAAA, also dominated the local rebounding states, with three finishing among the top four. In addition to county champ Charles, Emaya Lewis was second with 6.1 a game and Bone was fourth with 5.4.
Coming at third in scoring was Jakiyah Betts of Monroe Area, whose season was cut short because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the Lady Hurricanes program. She still managed to score 11.7 a game.
Social Circle’s Taylor Favors, who was third in scoring last winter, dropped a spot to fourth with 10.3 points.
Scorers
Player/School Avg.
Sydney Bolden, LHS 13.0
Rose Bone, LHS 12.1
Jakiyah Betts, MA 11.7
Taylor Favors, SC 10.3
Janae Charles, LHS 10.2
Peyton Brooks, SC 8.5
Tara Poole, SC 7.0
Rebounders
Player/School Avg.
Janae Charles, LHS 8.9
Emaya Lewis, LHS 7.8
Rose Bone, LHS 6.0
Catherine Atkinson, GWA 5.8
Peyton Brooks, SC 5.3
Taylor Favors, SC 4.4
