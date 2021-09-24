OAKWOOD — Not only did Loganville keep Johnson out of the end zone Friday night, the Red Devils kept the host Knights from even making positive yardage.
Johnson had minus 38 yards of total offense in its 42-0 loss to the Red Devils as the teams met in a Region 8-AAAAA high school football game.
Loganville improved to 3-2 overall and 2-0 in the region. Johnson fell to 0-4, 0-2.
The Red Devils did it with ease, scoring on their first drive in a 55-yard drive.
Runs by Davis Roesler and Avery Hamilton set up a 20-yard touchdown run by Hamilton.
Devin Pugh was true on the first of his six point-after kicks, giving Loganville a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter.
Loganville took over at the Johnson 41-yard line after the Knights’ second possession lost yardage and led to a punt. Roesler took it from there, throwing a touchdown pass to Jzon Hawkins.
A later Loganville drive stalled with a missed 50-yard field goal, but Johnson’s offensive woes backed the Knights up to punt from their 1-yard line.
Eric Jones returned it 14 yards to inside the red zone and Roesler soon added a 4-yard touchdown run. Pugh’s kick made it 21-0 midway through the second quarter.
The Red Devils scored once more in the first half on a 27-yard run by Cooper Kennedy.
Johnson tried to start a drive late in the second quarter, earning first downs with a modest offensive gain and an interference penalty against Loganville. However, the Knights fumbled it away in the final seconds before halftime.
Dylan Robbins recovered to end the threat.
Johnson was at minus 56 yards of offense at one point in the first half before the final drive scratched the Knights back to a 36-yard deficit at halftime.
Loganville got the kickoff to start the second half and Kennedy returned it 98 yards for a touchdown. That sparked a running clock and the Devils put together just one more scoring drive, capped by an 8-yard P.J. Rogers touchdown run late in the third.
Loganville will try to keep its region winning streak alive next Friday as Jackson County visits. It will be homecoming at Loganville High School.
Johnson looks for its first win as the Knights travel to Walnut Grove, which also will be celebrating homecoming.
