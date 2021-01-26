The rivalry between George Walton and Loganville Christian will take a few more years to warm up, but in the meantime the Bulldogs added another notch on the win column in the series with a 72-61 win over the Lions.
It was the second win of the year against LCA as GWA won 78-70 earlier in the month.
Loganville Christian has struggled this season and entered Friday night’s contest with just one win on the year while Georgia Walton had won six heading into the matchup. However, the Lions took an early lead and were up 20-16 at the end of the first quarter.
GWA took control in the second quarter and outscored LCA 18-2 to take a 34-22 lead into the locker room at the half.
The Bulldogs continued to outscore LCA in the third and expanded their lead to 56-37 by the end of the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, LCA tried to claw its way back, but George Walton hung on to win 72-61.
GWA senior Hayden Blanz led the way with 19 points. Juniors Noah Hicks and Will Herren had 15 and 12 points, respectively. Sophomore Reese Gelsthorpe added 9 points in the contest.
LCA was led by seniors Larry Kennedy with 18 and Cameron Fryar with 17 points.
The loss dropped LCA to 1-8 overall and 0-5 in Region 8-A Private play. GWA improved to 7-8 overall and 4-2 in Region 8-A Private.
Due to Loganville Christian not fielding a girls team this season, George Walton’s girls team faced off with Providence Christian in a non-region matchup.
Despite a strong first half, the Lady Bulldogs fell 45-27 to drop to 3-8 on the year.
The first quarter was a low-scoring affair with Providence leading just 8-2 at the end of the frame.
However, GWA made a run and took a 14-13 lead as the horn sounded for halftime.
At the end of third, PCA took a narrow 25-24 lead, but outscored GWA 20-3 in the fourth quarter to win 45-27.
GWA junior Hannah McDonel and senior Marnie Couch led the Lady Bulldogs with 7 points each. Freshman Catherine Atkinson added 6 points.
George Walton returned to action Saturday evening with both teams falling to Lakeview Academy. The boys lost a close 55-54 contest while the girls fell by a final of 65-56. George Walton was slated to travel to Athens Academy on Tuesday for another Region 8-A Private matchup with the Spartans.
Loganville Christian was set to host Tallulah Falls Tuesday night before hosting Prince Avenue Christian on Friday.
