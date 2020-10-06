Game of the Week:
- Who: Mount Vernon (2-2) at George Walton (2-0)
- When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
- Where: Don Williams Stadium, Monroe
- Series: George Walton leads 3-0
- Last: George Walton 38, Mount Vernon 14 (November 11, 2016
It’s been a month since George Walton Academy has played a football game. After beating Stratford in Macon on Sept. 11, the Bulldogs have had a bye and had one game canceled and another moved to another date because of COVID-19.
Barring any further issues, the Bulldogs will host Mount Vernon Presbyterian Friday at Don Williams Stadium.
The timing couldn’t have been worse for young team that had built some early momentum with a pair of impressive wins.
“It’s not good for where we were at,” said Bulldogs head coach Shane Davis. “But the kids are resilient and I know they’ll deal with it.”
The team didn’t start practicing in person until Tuesday following a two-week quarantine.
“Physically, there’s no way our bodies will be where they need to be,” Davis said. “So mentally, we’re going to have go get back in the grind and tough it out.”
GWA started the season with a freshman Gavin Hall at quarterback and he’s played well, throwing for 161 yards and a score and rushing for 108 yards and a two touchdowns.
But he’s been helped by a trio of upperclassmen running backs who have given the Bulldogs a potent rushing attack. Seniors Jackson Ellerbee and Jake Whitten and junior Laythan Folgman have combined for 344 yards through two games.
The Bulldog have made easy work of Mount Vernon, winning all three meetings by an average of 24 points. They last played in the first round of the state playoffs in 2016, with GWA winning 38-14.
On a scheduling note, the Bulldogs picked up a game at Banks County, which will be played on Nov. 6. They were unable to reschedule games against either Union County or Hebron Christian.
