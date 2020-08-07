Nicole Richards knew going into the 2020 season that she was going to have to reshape and rebuild this version of the Monroe Area High School volleyball program.
The long-time Lady Canes coach lost several key players from last season’s squad and returns just three varsity players. The offseason was thrown into chaos following the COVID-19 health crisis and now the Monroe Area team is working to make up for lost time.
“We lost the time we normally have in the spring and the summer,” Richards said. “We lost all of our summer play dates. When you are young like we are going to be, that is really tough. You value the on-court time you have.”
The Lady Canes missed the postseason last fall but hope to be a contender in their revamped region in 2020.
MAHS will be in 8-AAA this fall along with Stephens County, Oconee County, East Jackson, Franklin County and Hart County. Richards said each team has a chance to do well and be one of the four that make the postseason.
“Early in the season we simply hope to gain some experience with so many new players who will be in the line,” Richards said. “We need to develop chemistry and confidence. Our players have to gain confidence in themselves and their teammates.”
The Lady Canes coach said it will likely take the entire August slate of matches to develop that necessary chemistry which will be vital for overall team success.
First up for Monroe Area is an Aug. 13 quad-match at Loganville High School along with Prince Avenue and Walnut Grove. The team then travels to Dacula on Aug. 18 for another quad-match.
Senior Elisabeth Cox will be one of the team leaders in 2020. As a junior Cox had 62 spikes and 42 kills.
Teammate Essance Heilman also returns after recording 75 spikes and 56 kills as a junior.
“We have a chance to be in the mix for the playoffs,” Richards said. “Several of our players do have club experience. We will just have to be patient and weather the storm early. Once we gain our footing, I believe we will be fine.”
The coach said while the offseason has been an unusual one, all other programs have had to deal with the same issue.
“It’s not like it has just been us,” she said.
