Shane Davis was an assistant football coach at Oconee County when the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, occurred.
“Looking back, it was a crazy time,” said Davis, now the head football coach at George Walton Academy. “But the event happened, it was dealt with and we moved on.”
The coronavirus pandemic, the latest upheaval that’s impacting high school sports, has a totally different feel to it, largely because dealing with an infectious disease presents so many uncertainties.
When will schools open and what if this lingers into the summer or, heaven forbid, even the fall?
“Just not knowing is the crazy thing,” Davis said.
And that’s the biggest problem for our area football coaches and they look into the abyss of an offseason. None are complaining about or questioning the decision to close down the schools. But they are trying to maintain some semblance of momentum in preparing for the fall.
Davis and his assistant coaches are keeping in regular contact with returning players, sending them suggested workout routines and encouraging messages.
“Some of them have access to weight at home and other don’t,” Davis said. “We’ll send them our regularly scheduled workout so they can stay in shape.”
Monroe Area head coach Kevin Reach is keeping in touch with his players as well, encouraging them to work out as much as possible. But he has a bigger concern.
“We just want to make sure they’re fed,” Reach said. “I’ve talked to the superintendent and most of the kids are getting breakfast and lunch at different locations.”
As for the impact to his team, Reach said missing out on testing is the biggest problem now.
“We’ll have a young team next fall and we’re trying to get to know the kids better,” Reach said. “We were just starting to get into our testing of our returners to see where they are, things like vertical jump, 40 times, shuttle.”
But for Davis and Reach, who each have been at their respective schools for a while, missing out on relationship building isn’t as much of a problem as it is for the three local schools who hired new coaches. Rob Patton at Social Circle, Adam Miller at Loganville Christian and Brad Smith at Loganville are all planning for their inaugural seasons.
While Patton and Miller were both hired in mid-February, giving them some time to meet their new players, Smith was named new Red Devils coach just days before schools were closed.
“I feel bad for Brad and the other news coaches,” Reach said. “I know it’s been tough for them.”
Now that schools remain closed for the rest of the school year and teams will miss out on spring practice and weeks of regular workouts, coaches now find themselves far behind in their preparations for the coming season. Whether the Georgia High School Association will make accommodations to make up for lost time, such as allowing preseason practice to start early or elimination the so-called “dead week” over the summer, remains to be seen.
“This is new for everybody and I’m not going to get into the GHSA’s business,” Davis said. “I’m sure they are trying to figure things out just like the rest of us.”