Someday, I suppose, we’ll look back on all this and realize we were a part of history. Imagine the stories you’ll be able to tell your grandchildren.
But for now, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s a fearful, depressing time with no definitive end in sight.
As many have rightly noted, the elimination of sports from our everyday lives is hardly to be compared to the loss of livelihoods, lives and freedom of movement and assembly. But seeing as how this space in the newspaper is reserved, albeit on a more limited basis now, for the latest news on local sports, indulge me.
After all, I should be writing about Loganville’s inevitable run at a fourth straight state baseball title. The Red Devils won their third consecutive championship last spring in what appeared to be a rebuilding year. They entered this season loaded for bear.
Loganville was 9-5 when the season was postponed, which on the face of it is an abysmal record by its lofty standards. But consider that over half of their wins came during a five-game stretch at the prestigious PG Tournament in Hoover, Alabama, during which the Red Devils finished first among the toughest competition it was likely to face all year.
Loganville winning another title was about as sure a bet as you could find. Unfortunately, I wouldn’t bet that penny I found on the sidewalk that they’ll get the chance.
Speaking of state titles, Monroe Area always seems to have a runner or jumper come out of nowhere to earn a championship in track and field. Who this year’s mystery winner might have been, we’ll never know. But chances are he’ll be using his amazing talents on the gridiron or hardwood for the Hurricanes.
Meanwhile, it’s about this time every year in this space I call for an end to spring football practice, usually eliciting a counter-response from my esteemed colleague and your beloved Sports Editor Brett Fowler. Guess I win this year since nobody’s going to be putting their beleaguered young athletes through two weeks of pointless workouts.
But given the circumstances, I’m hardly gloating. In fact, I’d gladly cover a spring game or two if only we could have our games back.
Alas, we’re set to enter yet another week without the crack of the bat at area diamonds, the blast of the starters gun at local tracks, and the anticipated pounding of flesh at spring practice.
In the grand scheme, it’s hardly worth mentioning. But I still miss it all the same.